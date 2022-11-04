Two Weeks in America
We sent a dozen journalists on the road across this complex country. They found it’s better than you think.
A church draws families together across the US-Mexico border. A wall pushes them further apart.
The Border Church, or La Iglesia Fronteriza, is not a building — or if it is, it only has a single wall. Instead, it is a weekly bilingual, interdenominational service held simultaneously on either side of the US-Mexico border.Read more
Part 6
Mermaids in Montana, 600 miles from the ocean, may have saved their motor inn
Where to even begin here? Well, I suppose with Sandra Johnson-Thares, who runs the motel and may well personify American ingenuity.Read more
Part 5
‘Selma has given so much to the world’: Residents on what’s changed — and what’s left to be done
We spoke to residents, activists, students, and city officials about what’s been accomplished here, and what’s left to do.Read more
Part 4
Two days, three Elvises, and one pink Cadillac crash: Inside the chaotic world of Elvis impersonators
Elvis drives a temperamental pink Cadillac with no seat belts and unreliable brakes. He is running late for an appearance in a Mexican Independence Day parade. This may be my fault.Read more
Part 3
Portraits from ‘Trump Town USA’, the Texas community at the center of a one-time media frenzy
In 2016, voters in Roberts County voted for Donald Trump at a higher percentage than anywhere else in the country — 524 of 554 ballots cast. The world’s media descended seemingly overnight. We were curious whether the wave of attention had changed anything about daily life in the town.Read more
Part 2
Just chopped pork? Yup, and at Jones’ Bar-B-Q Diner, it’s perfect
James H. Jones, 77, is proprietor and pitmaster of the restaurant — deemed an “American classic” by the James Beard Foundation — that his grandfather, Walter Jones, founded in 1910.Read more
Part 1
A mother’s loss after the Oklahoma City bombing is seared in a photo we can’t forget
The picture from the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995 resurfaces from time to time — and I always think about the baby’s parents. What effect has it had on them? Now I know.Read more
Credits
- Reporters: Julian Benbow, Diti Kohli, Hanna Krueger, Emma Platoff, Annalisa Quinn, Jenna Russell, Mark Shanahan, Lissandra Villa Huerta
- Photographers: Erin Clark, Pat Greenhouse, Jessica Rinaldi, and Craig F. Walker
- Editor: Francis Storrs
- Managing editor: Stacey Myers
- Photo editors: William Greene and Leanne Burden Seidel
- Video editor: Anush Elbakyan
- Digital editor: Christina Prignano
- Design: Ryan Huddle
- Development: John Hancock
- Copy editors: Carrie Simonelli, Michael Bailey, Marie Piard, and Ashlee Korlach
- Homepage strategy: Leah Becerra
- Audience engagement: Lauren Booker, Heather Ciras, Sadie Layher, Maddie Mortell, and Devin Smith
- Newsletter: LaDonna LaGuerre
- Quality assurance: Nalini Dokula
- Additional research: Chelsea Henderson and Jeremiah Manion
