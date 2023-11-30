The Charles Stuart Case Photo archives

F rom nearly the moment the Stuarts’ Toyota Cressida was located on Mission Hill, the investigation into the shooting of Charles and Carol Stuart was closely followed by local and national media. Photographers captured the aftermath of the shooting and attended press conferences, shot portraits of people involved, and raced to the scene as new events developed.

See archive photos from the case below.

Police investigated Charles Stuart’s car at the scene of the shooting in Mission Hill on Oct. 23, 1989. (Tom Herde/Globe Staff)

Boston Mayor Ray Flynn, at a makeshift podium, spoke to the media about the murder of Carol Stuart on Oct. 24, 1989. Standing next to him: Deputy Superintendent Joseph Carter, center in uniform, and Police Commissioner Francis "Mickey" Roache. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Boston police officers searched a lot along Shawmut Avenue near Melnea Cass Boulevard after they received a tip that two men were seen with a handgun on Oct. 24, 1989. Police said the gun they found was not the same caliber as the one used in the Carol Stuart shooting. (George Rizer/Globe staff)

Massachusetts State Trooper Gary McLaughlin worked the phones, while dispatcher Jack Moran did the same in the background at State Police on Oct. 24, 1989. McLaughlin was the dispatcher who spoke with Charles Stuart and helped direct emergency personnel to his location the night of the murder. (Yunghi Kim/Globe Staff)

Boston police detained a man in a patrol car in Mission Hill on Oct. 24, 1989. (George Rizer/Globe Staff)

Charles Stuart's younger brothers Matthew (seated) and Michael (standing) spoke to a reporter in Revere the day after the shooting on Oct. 24, 1989. (Michele McDonald/Globe Staff)

Boston Mayor Ray Flynn spoke at the podium about the Carol Stuart murder as people watched from their windows on Oct. 25, 1989. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

Police chased suspects on Horadan Way and Huban Court in Mission Hill on Oct. 25, 1989. (Tom Landers/Globe Staff)

Police searched in the area of Horadan Way and Huban Court on Oct. 25, 1989. (Tom Landers/Globe Staff)

Boston police searched through a dumpster, looking for the gun used in the murder of Carol Stuart on Oct. 29, 1989. (Bill Brett/Globe Staff)

Evelyn DiMaiti, Carol Stuart's mother, was helped outside of St. James Church in Medford after the funeral Mass for her daughter on Oct. 28, 1989. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)

Mourners embraced at the funeral of Carol Stuart at St. James Church on Oct. 28, 1989. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)

William "Willie" Bennett covered his face after his arraignment at Brookline District Court on Nov. 13, 1989. He was arraigned on charges he robbed a Brookline video store at gunpoint on Oct. 2. At the time, he was also the main suspect in the shootings of Carol Stuart and Charles Stuart. (Yunghi Kim/Globe Staff)

William Bennett in District Court on Nov. 13, 1989. (Globe File Photo)

A Massachusetts State Police diver looked for Charles Stuart's body below the Tobin Bridge on Jan. 4, 1990. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Charles Stuart's body was recovered after State Police divers found him in the waters below the Tobin Bridge on Jan. 4, 1990. Hours before his suicide, his brother told Boston police Stuart had masterminded the robbery and shooting of his pregnant wife and then shot himself to cover up the crime. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

A Massachusetts State Police boat carried the body of Charles Stuart to shore on Jan. 4. (Frank O'Brien/Globe Staff)

From left, District Attorney Newman Flanagan, Police Commissioner Francis Roache, and Boston Mayor Ray Flynn addressed the media at press conference following the suicide of Charles Stuart on Jan. 4, 1990. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Ronald Bennett, brother of William, and Nicole Bennett, William's daughter, expressed frustration with how William was treated during the Carol Stuart investigation. They are standing outside of their Mission Hill apartment on Jan. 5, 1990. (George Rizer/Globe Staff)

Boston police divers searching the Pines River for the gun used in the murder of Carol Stuart on Jan. 5, 1990. (Michele McDonald/Globe Staff)

Divers, seen here on Jan. 6, 1990, searched the Pines River for multiple days to locate the gun used in Carol Stuart's murder. (Michele McDonald/Globe Staff)

Boston police detectives departed the Stuart family home on Jan. 7, 1990. (Bill Greene/Globe Staff)

The casket carrying Charles Stuart's body was rolled away at Immaculate Conception Church in Revere on Jan. 7, 1990. (David L. Ryan/Globe Staff)

Charles Sr. leaving the funeral service of his son on Jan. 7, 1990, flanked by son Matthew (left) and daughter Neysa Porter (right). (photo: Jody Scioletti)

Suffolk District Attorney Newman Flanagan (left) described how Metropolitan Police Officer Paul Hartley (right) found the gun that was believed to be used in the Stuart shooting on Jan. 9, 1990. (Barry Chin/Globe Staff)

Hundreds of people including Boston Police Commissioner Francis M. "Mickey" Roache (right center) gathered for a prayer service at the Mission Church in Mission Hill on Jan. 9, 1990. About three months prior, 300 people came to Mission Church to pray for Carol and Charles Stuart, who were shot on Oct. 23, 1989. (Globe staff)

Michael Stuart in the driveway of the family home in Revere on Jan. 10, 1990. (Janet Knott/Globe Staff)

Attorney Richard Clayman spoke at a press conference called by the Stuart family on Jan. 11, 1990. From left, Shelley Yandoli, Michael Stuart, Neysa Porter and Mark Stuart. (John Blanding/Globe Staff)

Matthew Stuart arrived at the Stuart family residence on Jan. 11, 1990. (Paul Benoit/Globe Staff)

Louis Elisa, president of Boston's NAACP chapter, spoke about the Stuart shooting on Jan. 22, 1990. "If someone here had committed that crime, the community would have turned him in," Elisa said of the Carol Stuart murder. (Tom Herde/Globe Staff)

Boston Mayor Ray Flynn (right) met with tenants of the Mission Hill neighborhood to explain a report released by the Boston police's office of internal investigation concerning the handling of the Carol DiMaiti murder investigation on Aug. 19, 1992. The report cleared all but one police detective of misconduct in the investigation. (Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff)