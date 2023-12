The Charles Stuart Case Case documents

G lobe reporters assembled thousands of pages of documents, pulling them from courthouses and archives and the basements of long-retired people who could never quite let the case go. Read through some of the key files from the case for yourself, including interrogation transcripts, police reports, memos, and court filings.

Investigation Shooting Coverup Witnesses Fallout





River search reports Charles’ 911 call transcript Police report of Charles’ description McMahon parents police report Donald Garnett statement Faith Mikelsons statement John McMahon interview Erick Whitney interview Second Erick Whitney interview Police interview Dereck Jackson Detective Peter O’Malley’s memo Transcript of Matthew Stuart interview with authorities David Wood testimony John McMahon plea hearing