G en Z — the youngest generation of adults — is grappling with the skyrocketing cost of living in Boston. Rents inch up every year; the typical home sells for $700,000 or more. Student loans and credit card debt linger constantly. And inflation and economic uncertainty easily derail goals to save or invest.

Dozens of people under 25 who spoke with the Globe described being stymied by one obstacle after another despite earnest efforts to put money away for long-term goals. How would you fare in their position?

Toggle the figures below to see how much you need to earn and save to reach basic financial milestones today, like buying a home or having an emergency fund.

Reality check calculator Select your goal: Buy a home in the Boston area Pay off your student loan or credit card debt Save up money for emergency What is the price of the house that you would like to purchase? $ 700,000 $0 $500K $1M $1.5M What percent of the purchase price is the down payment? 20 % 1% 10% 20% 30% Enter your monthly income after taxes: $ Enter your monthly expenses: Adjust your housing costs such as rent, including utilities $ 2,000 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 $4,000 $5,000 Adjust your transportation costs such as auto costs or an MBTA pass $ 700 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Adjust your health care costs including out of pocket costs and insurance $ 600 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Adjust your entertainment costs $ 350 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Adjust your food at home or grocery cost per month $ 700 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Adjust your other expenses (child care, student loans, etc.) $ 0 $0 $1,000 $2,000 $3,000 Buy a home in the Boston area Your total monthly expenses are $ 4,350 At this pace, it will take 18 years (or 216 months) to save up for the 20 % down payment of $ 140,000 for a $ 700,000 house. You put $650 , or 13 % of your income towards the goal. Show results Methodology: Median income and costs are determined using data from the US Census, MIT's Living Wage calculator, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and Apartmentlist.com. Results are determined by adding up total expenses, subtracting from income, and applying the difference to the goal on a monthly basis. Debt results also factor in the amortization schedule for the debt amount. Future potential increases in cost of living and earnings are not included in the calculation. Meet the Bostonians working for the same goal Here’s how young Bostonians are faring with saving for a house . Read their stories. Fiona Phie They/she, 23, East Boston Nonprofit program coordinator, visual artist, DoorDash driver, employee at a boba cafe Nate McLean-Nichols He/they, 25, North End Musician, youth mentor Miles Johnson He/him, 23, Arlington Civil engineer Read their stories

