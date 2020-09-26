 Skip to main content
Boston Globe Spotlight Team

Last Words

A three-part Globe Spotlight Team series exposes the inequities that follow people in Massachusetts to their very last breaths. It is a deep examination into the uncomfortable topic of death, and confronts the state's failure to protect its most vulnerable in the early days of a historic pandemic.

Part 1

Is death the great equalizer?

Quite the contrary, a Spotlight investigation shows. Death exposes in high relief the layers of inequities, in race and income, care and opportunity, that shape life down to its final hours. It is a truth the pandemic has only underscored — one hard to see, because it is so much easier to look away.

Part 2

A home to die in

They were the most vulnerable to COVID — thousands of elders in nursing homes across the state. Yet for the Baker administration, praised for its overall pandemic response, they were for too long a secondary priority. The result was calamity — 1 in 7 dead, among the highest rates in the land.

Part 3

Homey, coveted, costly — and crushed by the pandemic

Families, especially those with means, sought to place their frail elders in Belmont Manor, a five-star nursing home. It was a safe refuge for the twilight years, until suddenly it became something else entirely: a case study in the coronavirus's indiscriminate power.

Death in Mass., by the numbers

Boston Globe Spotlight Team obtained state data from more than 1 million death certificates filed in Massachusetts in the last two decades. ​Some reflect the tragedy of ​newborn ​​​​deaths, others the good luck of a long life. ​ Analyzed in totality, however, the data reveals troubling differences among groups: Income and race makes a difference.
Massachusetts poll:  Race, education and gender create some divergent views on end-of-life issues

A Boston Globe-Suffolk University poll late last year shows that, for the most part, Mass. residents share widespread agreement on issues related to the difficult subject of death. But some major — and subtle — differences emerged along racial, education and gender lines.
Governor Baker and his staff continue to withhold key pandemic data

Despite Baker signing a law three months ago that requires greater disclosure about infections at nursing homes and senior-care facilities, it still hasn't happened.
Spotlight Team probe: Potential Medicaid discrimination at Massachusetts nursing homes

As part of its investigations into inequities in the later years of life, the Spotlight Team set out to test this simple but critical question: Is it harder for the poor to get a nursing home bed? The answer that came back was unmistakable: Yes.
Rev. Dr. Gloria White-Hammond of Bethel AME Church prays with Margaret Pless-Hunter at her home in the Hyde Park.
Pastor Gloria’s latest mission: Encouraging more frank talk about end-of-life issues in Boston’s black community - and beyond
Sister Jeanne Arsenault returned to her room after breakfast at St. Chretienne Retirement Residence, a home for Catholic nuns in Marlborough.
Life inside senior care homes, after the coronavirus crucible
The rear of a hearse is seen through a car window that is following it.
