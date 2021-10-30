 Skip to main content

In Harm’s Way

A nationwide threat

Explore the data behind 16 months of car rammings across the United States

Globe Staff

Published Oct. 31, 2021

Switch to light mode

The murder of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, led to a nationwide wave of racial justice demonstrations and the rise of a new type of backlash against them – people using their vehicles as weapons against protesters.

In Harm’s Way
The car becomes the weapon

Demonstrators around the country have been injured and killed by vehicle rammings, but there’s been precious little justice. And new laws could make accountability even scarcer.

Coming Monday:

A grisly blueprint of terror

Charlottesville car attack four years ago foreshadowed a summer of violence in 2020.

Coming Tuesday:

Putting the law on the driver’s side

In Iowa and elsewhere, Republicans push bills granting some legal immunity to motorists who hit protesters.

A nationwide threat

Explore the data behind 16 months of car rammings across the United States.

An analysis by The Boston Globe found at least 139 instances of what researchers call vehicle rammings between the date of Floyd’s death and Sept 30, 2021. At least 100 protesters were injured and three were killed when cars hit them.

The Globe confirmed drivers faced charges in only 65 of those incidents, and less than half of them were charged with felonies. The Globe analysis found only four drivers have been convicted of felonies in vehicle rammings, although many cases are pending.

Like the protests themselves, vehicle rammings happened across the country, in small towns and big cities. Explore the map for more details.

Injuries and deaths

  • 0
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6

Death involved

Filter by

Source: The map includes 110 rammings identified as such by Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, 40 identified as such by Mineta, and additional rammings identified by The Boston Globe.

Note: *In some instances, the Globe was unable to obtain information from authorities or public records regarding whether a driver was arrested, charged or convicted, which probably means they were not. Locations of incidents are estimated based on descriptions and videos of the incidents. In some cases, the location of an incident is not available beyond the city it occurred in.

John Hancock/Globe Staff

Up next
Protesters surrounded a red pickup truck as it attempted to drive through the group on Interstate 244 in Tulsa, Okla. Some protesters carried signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. One man pointed at the driver.
See more of the project
A protester in a black shirt wearing a mask stood in front of a red pickup truck hauling a horse trailer on Interstate 244 in Tulsa.
The car becomes the weapon
A protester in a black shirt wearing a mask stood in front of a red pickup truck hauling a horse trailer on Interstate 244 in Tulsa.
Share your thoughts on this story
Credits
  • Reporters: Jess Bidgood, Jim Puzzanghera, and Jazmine Ulloa
  • Editors: Elizabeth Goodwin, Jim Puzzanghera, and Mark Morrow
  • Photographers: Chris Creese and Scott Morgan
  • Photo editor: Kim Chapin
  • Director of photography: William Greene
  • Video production: Caitlin Healy
  • Copy editors: Michael Bailey and Mary Creane
  • Digital storytelling, design, and development: John Hancock
  • Audience experience and engagement: Christina Prignano
  • Quality assurance: Chelsey Johnson and Jackson Pace