In Harm’s Way
Vehicle rammings against protesters are on the rise, but the justice system often sides with drivers
The car becomes the weapon
Demonstrators around the country have been injured and killed by vehicle rammings, but there’s been precious little justice. And new laws could make accountability even scarcer.
A grisly blueprint of terror
Charlottesville car attack four years ago foreshadowed a summer of violence in 2020.
Putting the law on the driver’s side
In Iowa and elsewhere, Republicans push bills granting some legal immunity to motorists who hit protesters.
Credits
- Reporters: Jess Bidgood, Jim Puzzanghera, and Jazmine Ulloa
- Editors: Elizabeth Goodwin, Jim Puzzanghera, and Mark Morrow
- Photographers: Chris Creese and Scott Morgan
- Photo editor: Kim Chapin
- Director of photography: William Greene
- Video production: Caitlin Healy
- Copy editors: Michael Bailey and Mary Creane
- Digital storytelling, design, and development: John Hancock
- Audience experience and engagement: Christina Prignano
- Quality assurance: Chelsey Johnson and Jackson Pace
© Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC