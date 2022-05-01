How do we memorialize the pandemic?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, temporary memorials have paid tribute to those lives claimed by the virus. They serve as quiet places to mourn loved ones and a chance to comprehend the enormity of the pandemic — more than 6 million dead worldwide.

As the United States nears its one millionth COVID-19-related death, artists, architects, and community leaders are calling for a permanent memorial to honor all those touched by COVID and to ensure their pain is never forgotten. Fully realizing the pandemic is far from over, Globe Opinion asked several artists for their vision of what a COVID memorial could look like.