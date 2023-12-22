Calculator:
Penciling out
a project
Planning a new apartment building is kind of like a math problem. Developers calculate an array of costs to help determine a rent that will generate enough revenue to make a project feasible to build. And they have some choices to make along the way that can alter that rent by hundreds of dollars a month. The Globe designed a calculator to show the trade-offs.
The question: How do construction costs factor into the rent at a hypothetical 170-unit apartment building in Greater Boston? And how do some key decisions bring those rents up or down?
The methodology: The Globe spoke to numerous developers to understand the math behind housing construction, including the “hard costs” including land, labor, and materials, and “soft costs” such as architectural and legal fees and financing. To make this as realistic as possible, the budget includes a 6 percent profit margin that is typically needed these days to attract investors, and a 2 to 3 percent fee that developers take to cover their expenses.
The answers: Check out the calculator below.
A DEVELOPER'S PERSPECTIVE
PENCILING OUT A HYPOTHETICAL 170-UNIT RENTAL BUILDING NEAR BOSTON *
Total project cost
$90.8 million
Land
$6.8 million
Soft costs
$15 million
Hard costs
$69 million
Return for investors:
$5.45 million
Average rent per unit
Market rate
153 units
$3,468 per month
Affordable housing
17 units
$1,625 per month
First: Where would you like to build?
The closer you get to the core of the region, the more land tends to cost.
Advertisement
Beyond the gilded gate
People in and around Boston are being challenged, in ways never before, to address the region's unprecedented housing crisis. The Globe Spotlight Team probed this question and found yet another crisis: One of consensus and will.
Preview: Data
Graphics: Why it’s so hard to afford housing in Boston
Part 1: Milton
In towns like Milton, home prices are a threat to prosperity. But they don’t have to be
Map
How will the state’s historic rezoning mandate affect your community?
Part 2: Generations
One house, one family, and the fading dream of homeownership
Part 3: Luxury towers
Reckoning with Boston’s towers of wealth
Part 4: Brookline
An identity crisis comes to Brookline
Part 5: Single-family zoning
Reimagining an American ideal
Part 6: The renters
A Boston building, scattered souls, and rent control revisited
Part 7: Construction costs
The $600,000 problem. Why does it cost so much to build housing in Boston, and what can we do about it?
Calculator: Construction costs
Calculator: Penciling out a project
Credits
- Reporters: Mark Arsenault, Andrew Brinker, Stephanie Ebbert, Diti Kohli and Rebecca Ostriker
- Editors: Patricia Wen, Tim Logan, Mark Morrow
- Photographers: Lane Turner, Jessica Rinaldi, Erin Clark, Craig F. Walker, Pat Greenhouse, David L. Ryan, Jonathan Wiggs
- Photo editors: Leanne Burden Seidel and Bill Greene
- Video producers: Olivia Yarvis, Randy Vazquez, and Dominic Smith
- Video director: Anush Elbakyan
- Design: Ryan Huddle
- Development, graphics, and data analysis: Daigo Fujiwara
- Development: John Hancock, Andrew Nguyen
- Digital editor: Christina Prignano
- Copy editor: Michael J. Bailey
- Quality assurance: Nalini Dokula
- Audience: Cecilia Mazanac and Jenna Reyes
- SEO: Ronke Idowu Reeves
- Newsletters: Jacqué Palmer
- Researcher: Jeremiah Manion
© 2023 Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC