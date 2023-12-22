Beyond the gilded gate:

Calculator:
Penciling out
a project

Tim Logan, Catherine Carlock, and Daigo Fujiwara

Published December 22, 2023

Planning a new apartment building is kind of like a math problem. Developers calculate an array of costs to help determine a rent that will generate enough revenue to make a project feasible to build. And they have some choices to make along the way that can alter that rent by hundreds of dollars a month. The Globe designed a calculator to show the trade-offs.

The question: How do construction costs factor into the rent at a hypothetical 170-unit apartment building in Greater Boston? And how do some key decisions bring those rents up or down?

The methodology: The Globe spoke to numerous developers to understand the math behind housing construction, including the “hard costs” including land, labor, and materials, and “soft costs” such as architectural and legal fees and financing. To make this as realistic as possible, the budget includes a 6 percent profit margin that is typically needed these days to attract investors, and a 2 to 3 percent fee that developers take to cover their expenses.

The answers: Check out the calculator below.

A DEVELOPER'S PERSPECTIVE

PENCILING OUT A HYPOTHETICAL 170-UNIT RENTAL BUILDING NEAR BOSTON *

Total project cost

$90.8 million

Land

$6.8 million

Soft costs

$15 million

Hard costs

$69 million

Return for investors:

$5.45 million

Average rent per unit

Market rate

153 units

$3,468 per month

Affordable housing

17 units

$1,625 per month

First: Where would you like to build?

The closer you get to the core of the region, the more land tends to cost.

* Sources: The calculator was built off of data from a financial plan for a proposed apartment building in Greater Boston that was provided to the Globe by a developer who requested anonymity in order to share sensitive information. The estimated cost impact of land, parking, union labor and green energy were drawn from interviews with a number of industry experts. Calculations assume a fully-occupied building and a 6 percent return on cost for equity investors.

Beyond the gilded gate

People in and around Boston are being challenged, in ways never before, to address the region's unprecedented housing crisis. The Globe Spotlight Team probed this question and found yet another crisis: One of consensus and will.

Credits
  • Reporters: Mark Arsenault, Andrew Brinker, Stephanie Ebbert, Diti Kohli and Rebecca Ostriker
  • Editors: Patricia Wen, Tim Logan, Mark Morrow
  • Photographers: Lane Turner, Jessica Rinaldi, Erin Clark, Craig F. Walker, Pat Greenhouse, David L. Ryan, Jonathan Wiggs
  • Photo editors: Leanne Burden Seidel and Bill Greene
  • Video producers: Olivia Yarvis, Randy Vazquez, and Dominic Smith
  • Video director: Anush Elbakyan
  • Design: Ryan Huddle
  • Development, graphics, and data analysis: Daigo Fujiwara
  • Development: John Hancock, Andrew Nguyen
  • Digital editor: Christina Prignano
  • Copy editor: Michael J. Bailey
  • Quality assurance: Nalini Dokula
  • Audience: Cecilia Mazanac and Jenna Reyes
  • SEO: Ronke Idowu Reeves
  • Newsletters: Jacqué Palmer
  • Researcher: Jeremiah Manion

© 2023 Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC