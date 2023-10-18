Coming soon from the Globe Spotlight Team: People in and around Boston are being challenged by the region’s housing crisis in ways never before seen.
Home prices have risen nationwide, particularly since the pandemic. By one measure, the cost of a home is now six times higher than it was in 1980.
But in Massachusetts, prices have skyrocketed. The cost of a single-family home is 11 times higher than in 1980.
Massachusetts even beats out other expensive states like New York, Washington, California, and Hawaii when it comes to rising costs.
Now compare that to income, which has risen more slowly. In Massachusetts, median household incomes rose from $32,240 in 1987 to $93,550 in 2022.
The result is a huge affordability gap for both single-family homes and condos.
A typical household in the Boston metro area now makes about one-third the income needed to afford the typical single-family home in Greater Boston.
The median single-family home price hit a record high of $910,000 this year in Greater Boston, an area roughly inside Route 495. To afford that, a household would need an annual income of about $300,000.
Low-income families and families of color in Greater Boston have felt this affordability crisis the most.
Black and Latino households are half as likely to own a home as white households, and those that do are cost burdened at disproportionate rates.
Why is this happening? A lack of supply. The Boston metro area has one of the nation's lowest vacancy rates — an indication supply is extremely tight.
Greater Boston isn't producing the housing units needed to meet demand. The region issued fewer housing permits per capita than many major metros.
Since 2012, the Boston metro area authorized about 30 new residential building permits per 1,000 people.
Compare that to Austin, Texas, which issued nearly five times as many.
Bold solutions are at play to address this crisis. But is everyone on board?
