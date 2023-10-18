Coming soon from the Globe Spotlight Team: People in and around Boston are being challenged by the region’s housing crisis in ways never before seen.

Single-family home price index 0 10x 8x 6x 4x 2x 12x 1980 1985 1990 1995 2000 2005 2010 2015 2020 2023 Base 1980 US

US Massachusetts

Massachusetts New York

New York Washington

Washington California

California Hawaii US Massachusetts From 1980, 6x higher From 1980, 11x higher

Home prices have risen nationwide, particularly since the pandemic. By one measure, the cost of a home is now six times higher than it was in 1980.

But in Massachusetts, prices have skyrocketed. The cost of a single-family home is 11 times higher than in 1980.