State-by-state responses to the Globe survey The Globe asked motor vehicle agencies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to share records and answer key questions about what they are doing to hold dangerous drivers accountable. The results uncovered how, even in this era of instant communication, agencies nationwide still rely on mailing paper documents to directly notify each other about infractions by out-of-state passenger drivers — and seven states have for years sent no direct notices at all. Thirteen states also admitted in the survey they had accumulated backlogs and delays in processing such records in recent years. Few states said they keep track of out-of-state crashes involving drivers they license. All of this despite the fact that the federal government issues more than $3 billion a year to states to improve traffic safety.

Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District Of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming 1. How violation notices are issued to other states PDPS only until recently; now mail 2. Backlogs/delays with out-of-state violation notices within the past five years? For years, state did not routinely process incoming conviction notices or send such notices to other states 3. Keep track of drivers' out-of-state crashes Yes, for fatal cases, if reported 4. Federal funding received in FY2019 to improve traffic safety $51,726,220.65