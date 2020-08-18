 Skip to main content

Explore the scope of this nationwide problem

See the numbers from your state

This material was compiled by Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, and Brendan McCarthy.

The Globe conducted a national survey and compiled state-by-state statistics that show just how dangerous our nation’s roadways are. Reporters found that state motor vehicles agencies routinely fail to track and sideline many of the nation’s most dangerous drivers. And there are major gaps when it comes to holding accountable drivers, including commercial truck drivers,  who commit serious traffic violations outside of their home state.

National deaths

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death in the United States. More than 36,000 people are killed annually — about 100 people each day — in motor vehicle crashes nationwide. That’s more than three times the number who die each year from skin cancer and more than twice the number who die from prescription opioid overdoses.
36,560
Total crash deaths
5,369
Fatalities involving out-of-state drivers
1,894
Fatalities involving out-of-state drivers with past convictions
4,951
Fatalities involving large trucks

Deaths over the years

The number of fatalities from crashes has climbed in recent years, erasing previous declines and returning to levels from a decade ago.

1 in 10 drivers has an offense that doesn’t appear on their record

TransUnion, which collects and analyzes bulk driver data, estimates that more than one in 10 drivers across the nation has at least one offense — ranging from speeding to vehicular homicide — that isn’t reflected on their official record. LexisNexis, another data collection company, reported a similar trend. In a nation of 227 million licensed drivers, that would add up to more than 22 million unaccounted-for offenders, among them, almost certainly, thousands, perhaps millions, who should have lost their licenses, temporarily or permanently.

State deaths

Use the drop-down menus to see how many roadway deaths have been reported in your home state in recent years, including how many involved out-of-state drivers and large trucks.
360
Total crash deaths
45
Fatalities involving out-of-state drivers
10
Fatalities involving out-of-state drivers with past convictions
37
Fatalities involving large trucks
Download the data

Trucking company violations

The federal agency responsible for regulating trucking has allowed swaths of the industry to operate with minimal or no oversight. This has happened even as the frequency of fatal crashes involving trucks soared in recent years and despite data showing that trucking violations are common. On average, one in every five roadside truck inspections in the United States uncovers a violation that requires the vehicle to be taken out of service. About one in 20 inspections of truck drivers concludes with a violation that sidelines the driver. For some companies, the rates are much worse. Use the drop-down menus to see which companies in your home state racked up the most vehicle and driver violations over the past two years.
12,771
total number of trucking companies
30,353
total vehicle inspections
43,738
total driver inspections
21.3%
average vehicle out-of-service rate statewide
6.6%
average driver out-of-service rate statewide
Company name Vehicle Driver
JMT AUTO TRANSPORT INC 80.00% 50.00%
MASS BEST MOTORS INC 55.00% 65.00%
FEDERAL AUTO TRANSPORT INC 54.5% 54.5%
BRAGA AUTO TRANSPORT INC 80.00% 23.10%
A & C CAR HAULER INC 50.00% 50.00%
EAST COAST TOWING AND RECOVERY INC 93.30% 6.70%
SAM'S TRANSPORTATION INC 63.60% 33.30%
D CRESCIO TRUCKING CO 91.70% 0.00%
OLIVEIRA TRANSPORTS 53.30% 37.50%
JOES TRANSPORTATION LLC 50.00% 38.90%
LB AUTO TRANSPORT INC 53.3% 33.3%
L&A TRANSPORTATION 60.0% 25.0%
AMERICAN WAY TRANSPORT INC 42.90% 41.70%
STAR AUTO TRANS CORP 45.50% 38.50%
SS4100 TRUCKING INC 54.50% 23.80%
Download the data

State-by-state responses to the Globe survey

The Globe asked motor vehicle agencies in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to share records and answer key questions about what they are doing to hold dangerous drivers accountable. The results uncovered how, even in this era of instant communication, agencies nationwide still rely on mailing paper documents to directly notify each other about infractions by out-of-state passenger drivers — and seven states have for years sent no direct notices at all. Thirteen states also admitted in the survey they had accumulated backlogs and delays in processing such records in recent years. Few states said they keep track of out-of-state crashes involving drivers they license. All of this despite the fact that the federal government issues more than $3 billion a year to states to improve traffic safety.
1.
How violation notices are issued to other states PDPS only until recently; now mail
2.
Backlogs/delays with out-of-state violation notices within the past five years? For years, state did not routinely process incoming conviction notices or send such notices to other states
3.
Keep track of drivers' out-of-state crashes Yes, for fatal cases, if reported
4.
Federal funding received in FY2019 to improve traffic safety $51,726,220.65
Download the data
  Credits:
  • This data was compiled by reporters Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, and editor Brendan McCarthy. It was written by Rocheleau.
  • Editor: Brendan McCarthy and Scott Allen
  • Audience experience and engagement: Heather Ciras
  • Graphics: Kevin Wall and Ryan Huddle
  • Development: Kevin Wall, Saurabh Datar, Joe Hillman, Adam Fields, Todd Dukart, Daigo Fujiwara, and John Hancock
  • Quality assurance: Meredith Stern
  • Project management: Heather Ciras and Justin Coronella
  • Copy editors: Michael J. Bailey and Mary Creane
  • Design: Ryan Huddle

