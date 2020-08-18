Explore the scope of this nationwide problem
This material was compiled by Matt Rocheleau, Vernal Coleman, Laura Crimaldi, and Brendan McCarthy.
The Globe conducted a national survey and compiled state-by-state statistics that show just how dangerous our nation’s roadways are. Reporters found that state motor vehicles agencies routinely fail to track and sideline many of the nation’s most dangerous drivers. And there are major gaps when it comes to holding accountable drivers, including commercial truck drivers, who commit serious traffic violations outside of their home state.
Trucking company violations
12,771 total number of trucking companies
30,353 total vehicle inspections
43,738 total driver inspections
21.3% average vehicle out-of-service rate statewide
6.6% average driver out-of-service rate statewide
|Company name
|Vehicle
|Driver
|JMT AUTO TRANSPORT INC
|80.00%
|50.00%
|MASS BEST MOTORS INC
|55.00%
|65.00%
|FEDERAL AUTO TRANSPORT INC
|54.5%
|54.5%
|BRAGA AUTO TRANSPORT INC
|80.00%
|23.10%
|A & C CAR HAULER INC
|50.00%
|50.00%
|EAST COAST TOWING AND RECOVERY INC
|93.30%
|6.70%
|SAM'S TRANSPORTATION INC
|63.60%
|33.30%
|D CRESCIO TRUCKING CO
|91.70%
|0.00%
|OLIVEIRA TRANSPORTS
|53.30%
|37.50%
|JOES TRANSPORTATION LLC
|50.00%
|38.90%
|LB AUTO TRANSPORT INC
|53.3%
|33.3%
|L&A TRANSPORTATION
|60.0%
|25.0%
|AMERICAN WAY TRANSPORT INC
|42.90%
|41.70%
|STAR AUTO TRANS CORP
|45.50%
|38.50%
|SS4100 TRUCKING INC
|54.50%
|23.80%
