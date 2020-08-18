Blind spot

Bureaucratic negligence has allowed drivers with menacing traffic records to remain on the road.
Despite 50 years of warnings by federal road safety officials, the US still has no effective national system to keep tabs on drivers licensed in one state who commit serious offenses in another.
Data

By the numbers

The Globe compiled state-by-state statistics that show just how dangerous our nation’s roadways are.
Explore or download the data for passenger car crashes as well as commercial trucking crashes.
Part 2: Coming Soon

Commercial trucking

Trucking is an enormous and essential sector of our economy. It is also increasingly deadly.
The regulatory system that is supposed to keep trucking safe is full of loopholes.

Watch the short documentary: See the crashes, hear from those who have lost loved ones, and understand the government failings that led to these tragedies. Joshua Morin struggles to recover from a deadly New Hampshire crash. In Wisconsin, a drunk driver wiped out a generation of a family.

