A Spotlight Team Report
Clash in the name of Care
It was a battle pitting a star surgeon against a great hospital, MGH. The question: Is it right or safe for surgeons to run two operations at once? Is it right that their patients may have no idea? The conflict went on for years. And it isn’t over yet.
More coverage in this report
The e-mails
Extensive e-mail correspondence, obtained from Mass. General staffers, offers a behind the scenes look at the heated battle inside one of the nation’s top-rated hospitals, involving some of the most prominent names in Boston medicine.
MGH records sought in double-booking review
Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed 10 years of internal records from Massachusetts General Hospital in an investigation into surgeons running two operating rooms at once.
No regrets for doctor who called out double-booking
“I feel very proud of what I’ve done. I have no regrets. Zero,” says Dr. Dennis Burke, the man who helped turn the spotlight on MGH’s policy on concurrent surgeries.
Concurrent surgeries come under new scrutiny
Hospitals across the country have faced controversies over doctors double-booking surgeries, but the issue is getting national attention only now.
State acts on simultaneous surgeries
A rule would require surgeons to record each time they leave the operating room amid heightened scrutiny of doctors who do two operations at once.