The e-mails Extensive e-mail correspondence, obtained from Mass. General staffers, offers a behind the scenes look at the heated battle inside one of the nation’s top-rated hospitals, involving some of the most prominent names in Boston medicine.

MGH records sought in double-booking review Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed 10 years of internal records from Massachusetts General Hospital in an investigation into surgeons running two operating rooms at once.

No regrets for doctor who called out double-booking “I feel very proud of what I’ve done. I have no regrets. Zero,” says Dr. Dennis Burke, the man who helped turn the spotlight on MGH’s policy on concurrent surgeries.

Concurrent surgeries come under new scrutiny Hospitals across the country have faced controversies over doctors double-booking surgeries, but the issue is getting national attention only now.