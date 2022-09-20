After 24 seasons in the National Hockey League, Zdeno Chara has announced his retirement. The towering defenseman was known for his imposing presence on the ice and his influence off of it, especially as team captain of the Bruins.

He won a Stanley Cup, a Norris Trophy as the best defenseman in the NHL, and was a fan favorite throughout his time in Boston.

Check out the graphics below that visualize his performance over the course of his NHL career.

Every goal of Zdeno Chara's career As expected for a defenseman, the majority of Zdeno Chara's shots came from just inside the blue line. Explore each of Chara's 227 goals and every shot he took since 2013. Then continue scrolling to view some of his career highlights. Shot

Goal Goals with no location data Notes: Location data for shots and goals not available prior to the 2013-2014 season. Darker circles indicate greater frequency of events from that location. Source: NHL JOHN HANCOCK/GLOBE STAFF Chara's lone hat trick Chara scored three goals in a 7-0 rout of Carolina on Jan. 17, 2011. Chara took seven shots on goal in the victory, the most by any Bruin in the game. Flip rink 2010-2011 NHL playoffs Chara and the Bruins won the Stanley Cup in 2011. Chara is the only Bruin to play in all 24 of the team's games in that postseason, scoring two goals while leading the team with 62 shots on goal. Flip rink Age 36 season Chara scored 17 goals in 2013-2014. Chara, along with Ray Bourque (twice) and Mathieu Schneider are the only defensemen in league history to score that many goals in their age 36 season or older. Flip rink Last Boston goal Chara's scored his final goal as a Bruin on Nov. 27, 2019, in a 2-1 win against Ottawa. Chara's wide-open slap shot from the left side 8:45 into the third period secured the win for Boston. Flip rink Last goal The last goal of Chara’s career came in the final game of the 2021-2022 season, a 6-4 loss by the New York Islanders to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Chara fired a slap shot from just inside the blue line in the final minute of the third period. Flip rink

Chara scored 227 goals in 1,880 regular season and playoff games, finishing in the top 10 in goals scored by defensemen seven times in his 24-year career.

Eighteen of those goals came against goalies Marc-Andre Fleury and Ryan Miller. Chara lit the lamp against both nine times, more than any other netminders. Chara also scored nine empty-net goals.

While Chara won’t be mistaken as an offensive force like Boston greats and NHL Hall of Fame defensemen Ray Bourque (395 goals) or Bobby Orr (251), his 148 regular-season goals is third all-time by a Bruins defenseman.