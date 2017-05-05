Nope. Sorry. Couldn’t do it.

ryan’s ballot: Curt Schilling

Omar Vizquel

Todd Helton

If Messrs. Bonds, Clemens, Sosa, and Ramirez get into the Hall of Fame this year, it won’t be because of me. I will spare you my annual discourse about how the PED issue has put added stress on Hall of Fame voters. Just go look up what I wrote last year. And the year before that. And the year before that.

I also didn’t go for any debutants, as the Brits would say. There are no drop-dead new candidates on the 2021 ballot. I would be stunned if any newcomer crashed the party. So … I did vote for three holdovers. Ready?

1. Curt Schilling. I don’t think I want to go have a beer with him. Lord knows I don’t want to discuss politics with him. But I believe that whenever he was healthy, Schilling was not just a good but a downright great pitcher and deserves to be in the Hall.

He did not compile a dazzling career win total (216), but that had a lot to do with health and bad luck. Not many guys strike out 300 three times (back-to-back in 1997-98). Not many guys have a career strikeout/walk ratio of 4.38/1 or lead in that category five times. Not many guys lead the league in WHIP 10 years apart (1992, 2002).

And then we come to the postseason. The man was 11-2 with a 2.23 career ERA. He fanned 120 and walked 25. He even threw two honest-to-God shutouts.

It’s Year 9. The clock is ticking. C’mon, guys and ladies. Hold your nose and put a check beside his name. If you want to boycott the induction ceremony, I can’t stop you.

2. Omar Vizquel. Full disclosure: I’m a big proponent of great defensive players. I long championed Bill Mazeroski. I voted for Mark Belanger, if you can believe that. Before it’s all over, I may wind up voting for Andruw Jones. And you’d better believe I will continue to vote for Vizquel, until I can’t.

To me, it’s an easy call. Vizquel won 11 Gold Gloves at a very demanding position, nine of them in succession (1993-2001). You can argue that he and Robbie Alomar were the greatest double play duo ever.

He played in a great shortstop era, overlapping with Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez, and even Nomar Garciaparra, and thus was somewhat overlooked in his prime.

What many people don’t realize is that he sneaked in 2,877 switch-hitting base hits when they weren’t looking. He also helped his team by leading the league in sacrifice hits four times. He scored 100 runs twice and he had 80 or more runs 10 times. He had almost as many walks (1,028) as strikeouts (1,087).

But what he did that should earn him a spot in Cooperstown was play shortstop as well as anyone ever has, and what really sets him apart is that he was still a viable major league shortstop at age 45.

3. Todd Helton. Yeah, yeah, I know. He spent his entire 17-year career with the Colorado Rockies, which means half his time was spent in a notorious hitter’s park. Funny how no one else has matched his Rockies career, isn’t it, though?

Maybe, just maybe, the guy was pret-ty, pret-ty good.

For what it’s worth, his 162-game average season was as follows: .316, 27 homers, 101 runs batted in, .953 OPS. He led the league in OBP twice, with a high of .463 in 2000. He twice topped 400 total bases. He had one five-year run of OPS totals ranging from 1.006 to 1.162.

Oops. Almost forgot the three Gold Gloves to augment the four Silver Sluggers.

Frankly, I don’t care if he did it in Coors Field or at the Little League World Series. He gets my vote.

