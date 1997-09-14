Long drives to Cooperstown Red Sox legend David Ortiz is headed to the Hall of Fame. Explore all of the 558 career home runs that helped get him there.

When you think of David Ortiz, it’s probably about a ball sailing over the fence. After all, he did it 558 times.

Big Papi hit 541 regular-season home runs, 17th in major league history. He added 17 more in the postseason, including some of the most memorable blasts that ever sailed into an October night.

Only four players — Ortiz, Reggie Jackson, Mickey Mantle, and Babe Ruth — share the distinction of hitting at least 500 homers, winning at least three World Series championships, and being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“His power was legit,” Jackson said last fall during the World Series. “When David hit one, you knew it was going to go.”

That immense power is one of the reasons Ortiz will be inducted into Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. He’ll also be one of the few Hall of Famers who played primarily as a designated hitter. Ortiz made 87.8 percent of his plate appearances as a DH, the most among Hall of Famers.

Edgar Martinez (71.6 percent), Frank Thomas (56.5 percent), Jim Thome (46.6 percent), and Paul Molitor (43.9 percent) also spent considerable time as DHs. Molitor, Thomas, and Thome also went in on the first ballot.

Ortiz also is just the fourth player born in the Dominican Republic to be elected. He joins Juan Marichal (1983), fellow Red Sox legend (and close friend) Pedro Martinez (2015), and Vladimir Guerrero (2018).

Ortiz hit home runs against all 30 major league teams (including four against the Red Sox while he was with the Twins). He hit home runs in 29 stadiums, including a few that no longer exist. He hit 11 walkoff homers, two of them during the playoffs. And 11 of those 558 homers were grand slams.

Ortiz hit 483 homers for the Red Sox, second among all Boston hitters to Ted Williams.

Maybe you saw one in person. Maybe you saw a few. But it was hard to be a Red Sox fan — or even a baseball fan — for the past two decades and not have a memory of a Big Papi home run.

Below, you can browse every one of Ortiz’s 558 dingers, from No. 1 to his final regular-season shot, which was, fittingly, a game-winner. Scroll through to see the highlights, then explore our interactive graphic mapping every single home run.

The details tell the story of a journey that took Ortiz all the way to Cooperstown.

Every home run David Ortiz hit We chose 12 home runs that tell the story of Ortiz’s career. Begin scrolling to read more about them. Then, explore all 558 of Ortiz’s regular and postseason homers. Solo

Two-run

Three-run

Grand slam Opponent All opponents Arizona Diamondbacks Atlanta Braves Baltimore Orioles Boston Red Sox Chicago Cubs Chicago White Sox Cleveland Indians Colorado Rockies Detroit Tigers Houston Astros Kansas City Royals Los Angeles Angels Los Angeles Dodgers Miami Marlins Milwaukee Brewers Minnesota Twins New York Mets New York Yankees Oakland Athletics Philadelphia Phillies San Francisco Giants Seattle Mariners St. Louis Cardinals Tampa Bay Rays Texas Rangers Toronto Blue Jays Washington Nationals Year All years 1997 1998 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 Season Type All season types Regular season Playoffs Postseason series All series types ALDS ALCS World Series Stadium All venues AT&T Park Angel Stadium of Anaheim Busch Stadium Citi Field Citizens Bank Park Comerica Park Coors Field Dolphin Stadium Fenway Park Globe Life Park in Arlington Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome Kauffman Stadium Marlins Park Miller Park Minute Maid Park Nationals Park O.co Coliseum Oriole Park at Camden Yards Progressive Field Rogers Centre Safeco Field Target Field The Kingdome Tropicana Field Turner Field U.S. Cellular Field Wrigley Field Yankee Stadium Yankee Stadium (before 2009) Result All results Win Loss Walkoff Either Yes No Clear No. 1 In an otherwise meaningless game, a 21-year-old Twins rookie known as Davey Ortiz hit his first career homer. The two-run shot to right field at The Ballpark in Arlington came off Julio Santana. It was the third game Ortiz started after being called up from Triple A. Nobody could have guessed what would follow. No. 53 Facing the Red Sox at the Metrodome, Ortiz connected off Pedro Martinez in the seventh inning. They became teammates five months later when Ortiz signed with the Red Sox. Ortiz was 3 of 17 against Martinez in his career, with the one homer. No. 59 Ortiz’s first home run for the Red Sox came in Anaheim, a pinch-hit solo shot to left field off Mickey Callaway in the 14th inning. Jason Varitek hit the next pitch out to right field and the Sox went on to a 6-4 win. It took 48 at-bats before Ortiz connected that season. No. 66 When Ortiz hit just four homers in his first three months with the Red Sox, teammates jokingly started calling him “Juan Pierre” — the slap-hitting Marlins leadoff hitter — for his lack of power. That stopped with back-to-back multi-homer games in Yankee Stadium over the holiday weekend, including a blast off Roger Clemens that established Ortiz as a villain in New York. Stan Grossfield/Globe Staff ALCS Game 4 The late-night walkoff homer off Yankees reliever Paul Quantrill gave the Red Sox life and elevated Ortiz to new prominence, helping to earn him the moniker “Señor Octubre” from President George W. Bush. In 2016, Ortiz called it “the one at-bat I never forget about.” Jim Davis/Globe Staff No. 168 If ever an Ortiz homer deserved the soundtrack of “The Natural,” his walkoff against Scot Shields — estimated by Red Sox analyst Greg Rybarczyk at 457 feet — was it. Red Sox principal owner John Henry presented Ortiz with a plaque after the game anointing him “The Greatest Clutch Hitter in the History of the Boston Red Sox.” No. 228 The first-inning homer off Twins ace Johan Santana into the right-field bleachers marked the 51st homer of the season for Ortiz, setting a Red Sox record. Ortiz added another homer in the game against his former team en route to 54 on the year. Mary Schwalm/AP Photo No. 291 A Pesky Pole job off Rangers righthander Kris Benson takes the prize, according to Rybarczyk, as the shortest of Ortiz’s career, projecting at just 312 feet. Stan Grossf/Globe Staff ALCS Game 2 Everybody remembers this one. The Sox were trailing, 5-1, in the eighth inning, four outs away from going down, two games to none. With the bases loaded and two outs, Ortiz crushed the first pitch he saw from Joaquin Benoit for his only postseason grand slam. The ball landed in the Red Sox bullpen as police officer Steve Horgan raised his arms and outfielder Torii Hunter tumbled over the wall chasing it. Fenway Park shook with joy. The Sox went on to win the game, the pennant, and the World Series. No. 435 Ortiz connected off Yankees righthander Masahiro Tanaka for a massive 482-foot homer above the tunnel leading to Section 37 of the bleachers — the longest Ortiz homer in Rybarcyzk’s database, which includes Fenway homers in 2005 and all homers from 2006 through 2016. (Statcast has the others.) A caveat: In an exhibition series in Japan in 2004, Ortiz crushed a ball that careened off the back wall of the Tokyo Dome. A press release at the time estimated the launch at 514 feet. Brian Blanco/Getty Images Nos. 499, 500 It was a milestone night at Tropicana Field as Ortiz belted two bombs to right field off Matt Moore to reach 500. There was a three-run blast in the first inning and a solo shot in the fifth. “That’s not something you see every day,” said Ortiz, who wore a black cap with a Superman logo to his postgame press conference. Barry Chin/Globe Staff No. 541 The last home run of Ortiz’s career was, fittingly, a game-winner. His two-run blast in the seventh inning off Brett Cecil gave the Sox a 5-3 victory. Ortiz managed to pull a sinker down the line in right, deep into the seats beyond the Pesky Pole. “He turned this place upside-down,” manager John Farrell said. Explore for yourself Continue scrolling to filter Ortiz’s home runs by year, opponent, wins and losses, walkoffs, and more.

Let’s dive into Ortiz’s year-by-year numbers.

Big Papi joined the Red Sox in 2003, with 58 home runs already under his belt as a Twin. He hit 31 home runs that season. He hit even more — 38 — in his final season in the big leagues, 2016.

Ortiz’s 54 home runs in 2006 stand as the Red Sox record. He also holds the No. 3 spot on the list with 47 in 2005.

You can explore his year-by-year output below. Take a look at where those home runs landed, and how he climbed the charts to 558.

Solo

Two-run

Three-run

Grand slam 1997 - Minnesota Twins Total 1 By type 1998 - Minnesota Twins Total 9 By type 2000 - Minnesota Twins Total 10 By type 2001 - Minnesota Twins Total 18 By type 2002 - Minnesota Twins Total 20 By type 2003 - Boston Red Sox Total 33 By type 2004 - Boston Red Sox Total 46 By type 2005 - Boston Red Sox Total 48 By type 2006 - Boston Red Sox Total 54 By type 2007 - Boston Red Sox Total 38 By type 2008 - Boston Red Sox Total 24 By type 2009 - Boston Red Sox Total 28 By type 2010 - Boston Red Sox Total 32 By type 2011 - Boston Red Sox Total 29 By type 2012 - Boston Red Sox Total 23 By type 2013 - Boston Red Sox Total 35 By type 2014 - Boston Red Sox Total 35 By type 2015 - Boston Red Sox Total 37 By type 2016 - Boston Red Sox Total 38 By type

Ortiz’s legend is cemented in Red Sox history. His No. 34 was retired in 2017, in a ceremony at Fenway Park featuring Red Sox greats Pedro Martinez, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs, and Carl Yastrzemski. In May, he’ll be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

And now, Ortiz is a Baseball Hall of Famer. Last week, before the announcement, he said he wasn’t thinking too much about the impending pomp and circumstance.

“I have too much going on in my life to think about it,” Ortiz said Tuesday. “Back home, everybody is talking about it. We’ll see.”

But then he added what it would mean to become just the fourth Dominican-born player to do so, to help lead the way for the others whom he inspired.

“It would be a great honor for me.”

