What it’s like 12 miles underground

There is a nearly endless supply of clean energy just below the earth’s surface. Researchers at Quaise Energy, an MIT spinoff, hope to drill the world’s largest human-made hole to harness it. Using just 0.1 percent of the earth’s heat could supply the world’s needs for more than 20 million years, company officials say. Their design for a new drilling system uses high-powered radio waves to melt and vaporize rocks deep in the earth’s crust. Scientists would then be able to collect geothermal energy from the “superhot” rocks beneath. Their boreholes, which could reach 12 miles below ground, would be the deepest in history. Here’s what that looks like.