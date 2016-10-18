Self-defense

If you show up somewhere with a gun, with the self-assigned mission of protecting the public — and then use that gun to kill someone because you feared they would take it and use it against you — is that self-defense? That was a key legal question in 2021.

Kyle Rittenhouse, a white man, was acquitted after he claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting of two unarmed white men in Kenosha, Wis. Rittenhouse was 17 when he showed up at a Black Lives Matter protest, armed with a semiautomatic rifle, and joined others who said they were protecting property. Bystander videos, which appeared to show Rittenhouse was chased, helped his case. But would the verdict be the same if the shooter were Black? And would a Black teenager even get to trial — or be shot dead on the scene by police? In Georgia, Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was out for a jog, was chased down by three white men who said they were trying to protect their neighborhood from break-ins. Arbery was shot and killed, they said, after he tried to grab one of their guns. A nearly all-white jury found all three men guilty of murder. But would that have happened without a video, taken by one of the defendants, which showed Arbery was unarmed and struggling to run away?

Looking at both cases through the lens of white privilege and racial justice leaves a blurry picture for 2022.