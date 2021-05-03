 Skip to main content

Who should be Boston's next mayor?

Hear from Globe Opinion columnists, the editorial board, and the candidates themselves.

John Barros

John

Barros

Former chief of economic development

​​Marcela García

John Barros has a vision for Madison Park school

Boston students deserve a top-notch trade school, and officials should recognize that the old paradigm isn’t working. They should move in the direction of Barros’s proposal.

Andrea Campbell

Andrea

Campbell

City councilor

​​By the candidate

Boston needs to take more decisive measures on COVID-19

The city should require proof of vaccination for high-risk indoor spaces, restore mask requirements, and do more to ensure the safety of Boston Public Schools students and staff.

Annissa Essaibi George

Annissa

Essaibi George

City councilor

Joan Vennochi

Annissa Essaibi George says she’s ready to lead Boston, but where?

If the destination is somewhere between utopia and reality, where exactly is that? That’s the question she still must answer.

Kim Janey

Kim

Janey

Acting mayor

Joan Vennochi

Will the Tom Menino model work for Kim Janey?

What hasn’t changed is the power of the acting mayor to dole out “goodies . . .”

Michelle Wu

Michelle

Wu

City councilor

​​Marcela García

Can Michelle Wu fix Boston Public Schools?

Ultimately, framing reform for the public schools as a Green New Deal may play to Wu’s base.