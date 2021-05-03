Who should be Boston's next mayor?
John
Barros
Former chief of economic development
Marcela García
John Barros has a vision for Madison Park school
Boston students deserve a top-notch trade school, and officials should recognize that the old paradigm isn’t working. They should move in the direction of Barros’s proposal.
Joan Vennochi
Women of color are the big story in the Boston mayor’s race. Where does that leave John Barros?
Black men like Barros have had a tough time gaining traction in Boston mayoral elections.
By the candidate
In Uphams Corner, a plan for development without displacement
By getting ahead of the market, the Boston Arts Development Agency would preserve our neighborhoods’ unique identities.
A new generation of leaders is pushing a city-level Green New Deal and cuts to the police budget. Can Boston’s next mayor transform the city?
Andrea
Campbell
City councilor
By the candidate
Boston needs to take more decisive measures on COVID-19
The city should require proof of vaccination for high-risk indoor spaces, restore mask requirements, and do more to ensure the safety of Boston Public Schools students and staff.
When it comes to police transparency and accountability, “I’m also saying there’s work to do,” she said.
Joan Vennochi
Who lives in ‘glass houses’? Not Andrea Campbell.
Apparently, the police union would rather troll politicians on Twitter than talk about serious reform.
Annissa
Essaibi George
City councilor
If the destination is somewhere between utopia and reality, where exactly is that? That’s the question she still must answer.
Annissa Essaibi George could be Walsh’s not-so-secret favorite candidate. But her agenda is about tweaks, not shake-ups. And she does nothing to discourage speculation about Walsh’s support.
By the candidate
Let’s make Madison Park the gem it should be
While money certainly doesn’t grow on trees, some, including myself, would say that it most definitely grows in our classrooms.
Kim
Janey
Acting mayor
Joan Vennochi
Will the Tom Menino model work for Kim Janey?
What hasn’t changed is the power of the acting mayor to dole out “goodies . . .”
By the candidate
Boston is getting vaccinated, but there is much more work to do
As we work to get vaccination rates up, I will also do everything I can to protect residents from this dangerous virus.
The state of national politics is so rancid, there’s no space for grace. But in local politics, isn’t there room for a little?
Marcela García
Can Kim Janey ‘act’ her way into the job?
The idea that communities of color must coalesce behind a single candidate of color is as antidemocratic as it is insulting.
Michelle
Wu
City councilor
Marcela García
Can Michelle Wu fix Boston Public Schools?
Ultimately, framing reform for the public schools as a Green New Deal may play to Wu’s base.
From the coronavirus pandemic to population growth, shifting demographics, and climate change, the city is undergoing a profound transformation.
