Editorial
Future-proofing the presidency
Donald Trump brought our democracy to the brink and exposed its weak spots. How to thwart the next American tyrant.
Photo illustration by H. Hopp-Bruce / Globe Staff; Photo by Doug Mills / The New York Times
A treasure map for an American tyrant
Donald Trump exposed weaknesses that a would-be dictator could exploit to end our democracy. It’s now up to lawmakers, voters, and public officials to prevent that from happening.
Who owns the president?
The 45th president was in bed financially with foreign governments, a precedent for America’s enemies to wield influence over the Oval Office. Lawmakers and voters must prevent this from becoming common practice.
A sordid family affair
Donald Trump exploited loopholes to build a White House rife with nepotism. Lawmakers must close them.
Hiding the evidence
Donald Trump got away with thwarting investigations of wrongdoing by his campaign and his White House. Without reforms, future criminals could exploit the powers of the presidency to even more dangerous ends.
Rewards for doing the president’s bidding
Donald Trump’s abuse of the pardon power to reward criminal loyalists is a precedent for a future authoritarian leader to commit crimes without consequence. Its use must be curtailed by Congress.