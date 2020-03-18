Skip to main content
The Boston Globe
The Boston Globe
Opinion
Don’t Look Back
A conversation about what we should keep from pandemic life — and what we can now reimagine, curated by Globe Opinion.
Keep the Change
We should become a cashless society once and for all
“It’s hard to imagine a future when we again feel comfortable handling filthy bills covered in bacteria and pathogens”
Globe Opinion
(Blake Wisz/Unsplash)
The Doctor is Out
Telehealth visits should become the new normal
"In the midst of the pandemic, tens of millions of Americans have used telemedicine for the first time, and it has been met with overwhelming patient acceptance"
Globe Opinion
Ditch the Office
Let's make working from home permanent
"Once the coronavirus situation has returned to normal, telecommuting ought to be fully encouraged and implemented as a long-term policy alternative to excessive highway and public transit dependency."
Globe Opinion
Get Well Sooner
Give everyone paid sick leave and make it normal to take sick days
Will coronavirus erase the stigma of sick days?
Globe Opinion
Don’t Shake On It
Replace the handshake with new greetings
"Personally, I’d rather stick my hand in a can of spiders than clasp hands in germ season."
Globe Opinion
Liberating Liquor
Make it easier to get a buzz and give a buzz to local businesses with cocktails-to-go and other reforms
Has the time (finally) come for liquor licensing reform in Boston?
Globe Opinion
(Julianna Arjes/Unsplash)
Make Democracy Better
Mail us ballots and make more public meetings virtual
No time to waste on mail-in voting
Globe Opinion
Flight Cancellation
Find new means of travel and adventure that keep us grounded
"Venice is one of a handful of tourism-dependent places where the coronavirus outbreak...has created a unique opportunity to rethink the future."
Globe Opinion
Live
Work
Play
Think
Live
From Zoom dates to elbow bumps, coronavirus altered the way we live our daily lives practically overnight.
Work
Suddenly, pants are optional. Millions of people started working from home during the coronavirus, raising the prospect that the workplace of the future has arrived.
Play
Before coronavirus, you couldn’t order beer with takeout food in Massachusetts. Good luck turning the clock back on that.
Think
Has the traumatic experience of a deadly pandemic changed the way Americans think about their country, their commitment to their neighbors, and themselves?
