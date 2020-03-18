Don’t Look Back A conversation about what we should keep from pandemic life — and what we can now reimagine, curated by Globe Opinion.

Live From Zoom dates to elbow bumps, coronavirus altered the way we live our daily lives practically overnight.

Work Suddenly, pants are optional. Millions of people started working from home during the coronavirus, raising the prospect that the workplace of the future has arrived.

Play Before coronavirus, you couldn’t order beer with takeout food in Massachusetts. Good luck turning the clock back on that.