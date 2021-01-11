 Skip to main content

Tracking who has been vaccinated in Massachusetts

Use this tool to watch as the state vaccinates residents

Vince Dixon, Globe Staff
January 11, 2021
Illustration by Ryan Huddle

With a limited supply of vaccine doses, almost seven million residents, and some hesitation among specific communities, Massachusetts’ long-awaited end to the COVID-19 pandemic feels within reach, but we’re not there yet.

When the state announced the rollout plan, its goal was to vaccinate 2 million people by April, and the remaining, up to 3 million people, by June. However, as of mid-January, only about 206,000 residents have received their first doses.

The two drugs — one produced by local company Moderna, another by Pfizer and BioNTech — hold the promise to quash the pandemic, which has claimed more than 13,000 lives in Massachusetts since March 2020. However, there are significant barriers to getting each and every resident over the age of 16 vaccinated: production delays, shipping delays, and storage requirements for each drug once they have arrived in the state. Not to mention, polls show that groups like Republicans, churchgoers, and Black and Latino residents are somewhat reluctant to take part in the vaccination program.

The interactive graphic below tallies the number of vaccinated residents. It also zeroes in on demographic groups, showing what portion of the state and its sub-communities are being vaccinated, compared to others.

Continue scrolling for guided highlights of the data, or skip ahead to explore the data on your own.
out of in the state have gotten first doses.
 = 10,000 people
Source: Commonwealth of Massachusetts; last updated: 1/7/21. Values in visual rounded to nearest 10,000th
Massachusetts distributed the first vaccine doses in mid-December, entering Phase 1 of a three-phase rollout. So far almost 206,000 Massachusetts residents have gotten their first dose. That is only four percent of the state’s 5.7 million residents who are 16 and older and eligible to be vaccinated. The plan is to vaccinate 220,000 more by February, prioritizing health care workers and first responders.
Seniors are among the most vulnerable to the virus, with more than 80 percent of COVID-19-related deaths in the US being people 65 and older, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There are 1 million residents 65 years or older in Massachusetts. The Commonwealth’s data shows that 18,379 residents 70 or older and 74,210 residents between 50 and 69 have already started receiving vaccinations. Even though people 65 and older are not prioritized until Phase 2, some people in that age group are health care workers and first responders prioritized in Phase 1. The State hopes to begin Phase 2 in February.
 In Phase 2, people 75 and older will be one of the first groups in line to get the vaccine. Later in the phase, after certain professions, like grocery store workers and teachers, adults 65 and older will be able to be vaccinated.
Black and Latino residents are among the most reluctant to be vaccinated. According to a Boston Globe and Suffolk University survey, only 11 percent of Black residents and 32 percent of Latino residents said they want the vaccine as soon as possible.
Phase 1 prioritizes COVID-19-facing health care workers. Even though an estimated 14 percent of select health care workers in Massachusetts are Black, according to research center Boston Indicators, Black residents account for only 3 percent of first-dose vaccinations given so far. Latino residents account for roughly 10 percent of select health care workers in Massachusetts, but only 4 percent of current vaccinations.

Use the tool below to see what portion of different demographic groups in the state have been vaccinated. This tool will be updated as more data becomes available.

See who has been vaccinated:
Massachusetts residents vaccinated out of from this group.
 = 10,000 people
Source: Commonwealth of Massachusetts; last updated: 1/7/21. Values in visual rounded to nearest 10,000th