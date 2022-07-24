Election worker turnover is increasing
The Boston Globe collected turnover data for top county election officials in five battleground states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — along with four others, as well as analyzed a database maintained over time by the nonprofit US Vote Foundation. In eight of the nine states, significantly more of those workers have left their jobs since the 2020 election than departed over a similar period after the 2016 election.
Click on a state to see how the turnover rate changed from the periods between 2016 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022.
2020-2022 turnover rate
Hear from election workers
The Globe interviewed dozens of current and recently departed election officials. Here’s what they had to say about what it’s like to run elections in the wake of 2020.
