How Trump-supporting rioters stormed the Capitol We analyzed videos, photos, social media posts, and more to reconstruct how a violent mob overpowered police and entered the Capitol

It was a dark day in US history: Hundreds of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday, as the House and Senate began to certify Joe Biden’s election as the country’s 46th president. Rioters overpowered police, broke windows, and entered the building, ultimately making it into the House and Senate chambers. The mob’s goal was seemingly to overturn the results of the election, after Trump had repeatedly falsely asserted that he was the true winner and that his supporters needed to fight back.

See below how the day unfolded.

Save America Rally C-Span A large crowd gathers to hear President Trump, Rudy Giuliani, and the president’s sons speak at a rally south of the White House. In his speech, Trump claims falsely that the election was stolen and that he would never concede. He calls on the crowd to "fight like hell" and urges them to march on the Capitol, which many of them then did.

President Trump tweets state legislatures should be allowed to change their Electoral College votes The States want to redo their votes. They found out they voted on a FRAUD. Legislatures never approved. Let them do it. BE STRONG!

Joint congressional session begins in the Capitol... The session is brought to order at 1:03 p.m. by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after Vice President Mike Pence arrives. Arizona results are soon challenged by Representative Paul Gosar and Senator Ted Cruz, triggering separate two-hour debates in the House and Senate. ...while the protesters march from the Trump rally (John Minchillo/AP) Trump supporters clash with police outside the building, pulling down barricades. Outgoing Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund tells Capitol security officials, House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving, and Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger that he wants an emergency declaration and to call in the National Guard. Rioters breach and storm the Capitol @mattmiller757/Twitter Eric Lee/Bloomberg Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg Jose Luis Magana/ AP @mattmiller757/Twitter Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Trump supporters — some of whom had walked from the rally — push past police and break down barriers. Some ran up the Capitol steps, others scale the walls of the exterior. At the top, they attempt to break windows, and bang on the doors. Vice President Pence narrowly avoids the mob Jazmine Ulloa/Globe Staff Mike Pence leaves the Senate floor and, along with his wife and daughter, is moved to a nearby office by Secret Service officers. One minute later, rioters chase Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman up a flight of stairs to a landing on the second floor, less than 100 feet from where the Vice President was hiding. Sometime later, the Vice President, his family, his chief of staff Marc Short, his press secretary Devin O’Malley, and several other staffers were moved from the office to a secure room in the Capitol complex by Secret Service officers.