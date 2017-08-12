Smiling on the outside Super Happy Fun America always claimed to be kidding. But the group’s history suggests otherwise.

They joked and cheered as they boarded the darkened bus in Newton. Some lugged coolers, others snapped selfies. As the bus eased onto the highway toward Washington, D.C., a man with a thick red beard greeted the giddy passengers. “Say it with me,” he bellowed into a microphone, like a tour guide rallying new customers. “Super Happy Fun America!” Pictured above, clockwise from top left: Suzanne Ianni, Mark Sahady, Brandon Navom, Samson Racioppi, John Hugo, and Kyle Chapman. In a day’s time, some on board would decide to join a throng surging toward the Capitol and the violent insurrection erupting there. At least two would be arrested and charged with breaching the building. But all that was still to come. For now, the riders were calm. Cynthia Maloney, a doula from Watertown who was on the bus, described “people talking, singing ... it was super happy fun people on the bus.” That is how the group likes to present itself. Super Happy Fun America, a Massachusetts organization that has staged protests at the State House, hosted the so-called Straight Pride Parade in Boston, and then, as Congress prepared to certify the election of Joe Biden, chartered five buses to ferry anyone with $75 to Washington, had long painted itself as an advocacy organization with a whimsical side — and a yellow smiley face as its logo. But researchers who study the far right and have tracked Super Happy Fun America’s rise say the group’s jocular exterior hides a disturbing truth: For some, it serves as a gateway into the far right, offering people a socially acceptable entry point into extremism. Supporters of President Trump, including Super Fun Happy America's Suzanne Ianni (in blue jacket) and Mark Sahady, protested inside the US Capitol on Jan. 6. The crowd breached security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election electoral vote certification. (Roberto Schmidt/AFP) The group’s lionization of traditional gender roles and its stream of jokey press releases with made-up claims — announcing, for example, that Brad Pitt would be a mascot of its Straight Pride Parade or that a new SHFA orchestra would celebrate straight contributions to music — have helped normalize radical ideas, these experts say. “There are mainstream Trump supporters on one side of the far right, and there are explicit Neo-Nazis and white nationalists on the other side,” said Ben Lorber, a research analyst with the progressive think tank Political Research Associates. “Super Happy Fun America is one of these groups that’s perfectly built to allow those two sides to come together.” The group’s leaders said that the group is conservative but has nothing to do with the far right, and denied that it provides an entry into extremism. “We fight to preserve our Constitution. We’re opposed to the gender madness movement. And we defend our country against the cultural marxist movement,” said John Hugo, Super Happy Fun America’s president, in an interview with the Globe. He added that it was “super anti-Nazi.”

Super Happy Fun America was led by Sahady and Racioppi, who were active with Resist Marxism, and Hugo, a Republican who had recently been backed by the organization in a losing campaign to represent the Fifth Congressional District. The new group relied more strongly on the claim that they were just kidding, Exoo said. By mixing irony and parody with authentic transphobia and antigay fervor, the group created a protective chaos around their communications. “There is such a mixture of ... outrageous claims that are clearly trolling and some that might actually be true or serious, it is difficult to distinguish,” said Gianluca Stringhini, a professor at Boston University who studies malicious activity on the internet. The joking surface nature of the group’s outreach made it seem nonthreatening while attracting a broad range of supporters, according to Lorber, from those frustrated by “political correctness” to straight-up white supremacists. A marcher (left) confronted a counterpotester during the Straight Pride Parade in Boston on Aug. 31, 2019. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) Having successfully used perceived grievances to attract attention and broaden its audience in the past, the group now actively sought out rejection and capitalized on it. The group submitted an application to fly a straight pride flag at Boston City Hall and then filed a complaint with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination when the city declined. Super Happy Fun America’s organizers soon announced plans for a Straight Pride Parade in a manifesto that cited the city’s rejection. The parade plans went viral and generated intense controversy and, ultimately, international media attention. With a spotlight on, the group painted its opponents as people who couldn’t take a joke. “These extremely grumpy bigots collectively call themselves Antifa, which stands for Anti-fun, as they despise all fun and happiness,” Super Happy Fun America wrote on its website. “This serves as further proof of our sincerely held belief that Straight people are an oppressed majority.” Once again, organizers got the spectacle they craved. At the August 2019 parade that wound from the Back Bay to downtown, thousands of protesters turned out in opposition. If the notion of straight pride served as an effective way to hook the media and alienate outsiders at the same time, Super Happy Fun America organizers stumbled across a potentially even more potent lightning rod in the spring of 2020: coronavirus restrictions. Such restrictions had struck a nerve with Ianni, a Natick Town Meeting member who occasionally wrote an opinion column in her local newspaper. She had been agitated for years about hot-button issues that also motivated Super Happy Fun America, writing in a 2019 letter to the editor that those who would benefit from gender-neutral driver’s licenses are “a subset of mentally ill people.” But last spring, Ianni’s focus shifted to coronavirus restrictions. She wanted Governor Charlie Baker to let dog groomers resume work, she wrote in a letter, and she demonstrated in favor of churches continuing to gather large crowds. As tensions over the pandemic restrictions grew, Super Happy Fun America offered an outlet for the grievances of Ianni and others like her. In May, a large crowd gathered outside the State House for a rally against such restrictions that featured Hugo. Ianni filmed the scene on her cellphone as Sahady, Racioppi, and Navom stood nearby. Supporters and counter demonstrators gathered at the Massachusetts State House for a rally sponsored by Super Happy Fun America against restrictions during the pandemic last May. John Hugo (center in tricorn hat) addressed the crowd, saying, “It is time for insurrection.” (Barry Chin/Globe Staff) “My fellow Americans, it is time to rise up. It is time for insurrection,” Hugo, wearing his signature tricorn hat, told the crowd. “All around our country we’ve seen governors ignoring legislatures, and even the Constitution of the United States, and ruling by decree.” Minutes later, a man in the crowd yelled, “Storm the State House!” Nothing like that happened, but the rhetoric was a harbinger of the unrest to come. Despite leaders’ repeated claims that they had nothing to do with the far right, local neo-Nazis kept showing up to the group’s events. Neo-Nazis have been photographed at Super Happy Fun America events in 2019 and 2020, though the group’s leaders said they are not welcome.

“We get held responsible for every single person who we’ve ever taken a picture with, who’s ever come to our event,” said Navom in an interview. “We don’t ask that every person submit a full resume or bio before they come to our rally ... if anyone displays any hate symbols at our rally, they will be kicked out and forever banned.” The Globe reported in July that Anthony Petruccelli, a Lynn man with a swastika tattooed on his calf, was at a June Super Happy Fun America rally at the State House, where a small group of men wore “Nationalist Social Club” T-shirts representing a neo-Nazi group. (Petruccelli now denies that he is the man photographed at that rally and says he does not remember if he attended.) Some flew a flag with a Nazi symbol; one wore a Confederate flag T-shirt. Super Happy Fun America called the event a “Restore Sanity” rally to support law enforcement and criticize Black Lives Matter demonstrations. At that rally, organizers publicly denounced the white supremacists. It remains an uneasy relationship. “They don’t want that negative attention that’s going to be associated with white supremacists,” said Magyarics of the ADL. But all along, the group had offered a big tent, allowing far-right white supremacists and more mainstream conservatives to mingle at large public rallies. The Trump rally in Washington held a similar promise. Suzanne Ianni and Mark Sahady, along with other Donald Trump supporters, marched toward the Capitol Building on Jan. 6. (Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images) On Jan. 4, Sahady posted a tweet: “Jan 6- Washington DC- it begins.” Two days later, Sahady and Ianni joined hundreds of others who broke into the Capitol building. The Super Happy Fun America buses returned to Newton that night. Both Sahady and Ianni are facing federal trespassing and disorderly conduct charges stemming from the Capitol riot. Even with two prominent figures being prosecuted, Super Happy Fun America seems unlikely to disappear. The group never measured its success by the crowd size of its supporters; any audience, even an unfriendly one, could keep it going. “It changes nothing. We move forward as an organization,” Super Happy Fun America tweeted on Inauguration Day. “You don’t get rid of us that easily. Have a nice day.”

Credits Reporters: Zoe Greenberg and Laura Crimaldi

Zoe Greenberg and Laura Crimaldi Editor: Steven Wilmsen

Steven Wilmsen Digital storytelling, design, and development: John Hancock

John Hancock Photo editing: Leanne Burden Seidel

Leanne Burden Seidel Video: Shelby Lum

Shelby Lum Video Director: Anush Elbakyan

Anush Elbakyan Copy editor: Mary Creane

Mary Creane Quality assurance: Maureen Champagne © Boston Globe Media Partners, LLC