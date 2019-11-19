 Skip to main content

Seeing red

We endure some of the nation’s worst rush-hour traffic. Our aging transit system is maddeningly unreliable. It is a crisis — a very slow moving crisis — that puts our region’s economic prosperity at risk. Who is to blame? Can anything be done? The Globe Spotlight Team investigates.

Part 1: Political gridlock

As commutes become intolerable, political leaders cling to an old car-first mentality

Coming Nov. 20, 2019

Part 2: The employer problem

Top companies bemoan traffic, yet many effectively entice employees to make it worse

Coming Nov. 21, 2019

Part 3: Tech and consequences

Companies like Uber, Lyft, and Amazon intensify gridlock, with little government pushback

