Seeing red
We endure some of the nation’s worst rush-hour traffic. Our aging transit system is maddeningly unreliable. It is a crisis — a very slow moving crisis — that puts our region’s economic prosperity at risk. Who is to blame? Can anything be done? The Globe Spotlight Team investigates.
Part 1: Political gridlock
As commutes become intolerable, political leaders cling to an old car-first mentality
Part 1
Political gridlock
As commutes become intolerable, political leaders cling to an old car-first mentality
Weigh in
Coming Nov. 20, 2019
Part 2: The employer problem
Top companies bemoan traffic, yet many effectively entice employees to make it worse
Part 2: Coming Nov. 20, 2019
The employer problem
Top companies bemoan traffic, yet many effectively entice employees to make it worse
Coming Nov. 21, 2019