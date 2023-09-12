



Bells tolled, shops closed, and a grand cortege of Colonial Bostonians circled the Town House one late-winter day in 1743, trailing a yellow-plated coffin, draped in black velvet, for a short, solemn procession to the Granary Burying Ground.

The coffin contained the body of Peter Faneuil, a 43-year-old merchant prince who had relentlessly parlayed his many connections across the Atlantic world into a sprawling business empire whose success and reach had made him one of Boston’s richest men and greatest benefactors.

Faneuil shipped salted cod and New England timber to Europe and the West Indies. He built stout trading ships for merchants at home and abroad, importing French and Spanish luxuries for the Colonial well-to-do. He struck deals for wheat, rice, and corn harvested in the Middle Atlantic and Southern colonies. In short, he enthusiastically traded in almost anything of value.

Including human beings. Faneuil was an active trafficker who financed voyages from Boston to West Africa to purchase hundreds of people. And he enslaved at least five people to serve his own household.

Illustration shows Faneuil Hall, the market house and public hall in Dock Square in 1789. (PhotoQuest/Getty Images)

What a household it was. As the train of mourners neared the cemetery, they passed Faneuil’s magnificent mansion on Tremont Street. Set on seven acres adorned with terraces, fruit trees, and a summer house shaped like an Asian pagoda, the estate offered its owner a place to relax in manicured gardens and scan a bustling harbor that welcomed 600 ships a year from foreign ports.

From his palatial estate, Faneuil also could have viewed the new market and meeting hall he had built for his adopted hometown. Its two stately stories of red brick, which rose beside Town Dock, became a wonder of the waterfront when it opened in September 1742, only six months before Faneuil’s death.

A gateway to the most important port in British North America, the building stood near another local wonder, Long Wharf, which extended 1,500 feet into the harbor from the foot of King Street, today’s State Street.

The donated building’s second-floor meeting room already had been named Faneuil Hall by the town, and it was there that much business of local Colonial government was conducted — from selectmen’s gatherings, to Town Meetings, to elections for the provincial Legislature.

On the ground floor, a market served as a central location for Bostonians to buy meat, fish, produce, and myriad other necessities that previously had been sold door to door, or purchased on time-consuming trips to open-air markets at Roxbury Neck and other out-of-the-way places.

“I hope what I have done will be for the service of the whole country,” Faneuil, a first-generation American of French Huguenot descent, said of his gift to the town.

After centuries of providing a forum for meetings and public events, Faneuil Hall has become one of the symbols of modern Boston. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

John Lovell, master of South Grammar School — later known as Boston Latin School — told Bostonians at a memorial service at Faneuil Hall that its namesake benefactor had achieved his goal.

“This building,” Lovell said, “erected by him at an immense charge, for the convenience and ornament of the town, is comparably the greatest benefaction ever yet known to our western shore.

“These walls, the present monuments of his fame, shall molder into dust,” Lovell said. “These foundations, however deeply laid, shall be forgotten. But his deeds, his charities, shall survive the ruin of nature.”

Those words might have rung true for many Bostonians of the time, but the passage of 280 years has proved the schoolmaster wrong on both counts.

Faneuil Hall still stands, of course, the anchor of historic Quincy marketplace, built many decades later. But much of Faneuil’s own story has been lost to time.

Especially the depth of his connection to the trans-Atlantic slave trade — and of Boston’s.

But today, his prominence in the slave economy that was the engine of so much of Boston’s early wealth has prompted a fresh assessment of his complicated legacy, one that reckons with the city’s history more frontally than ever before.

And at city-owned Faneuil Hall, often called the Cradle of Liberty, the threads that make up that long and complex tale — both the stirring and the shameful ― are woven inextricably together. That reckoning raises the question: Should a city proud of its reputation as a force for progressive ideals continue to honor a man who bought and sold human beings?

Slavery was common in parts of the Massachusetts Bay Colony. Executive director Kyera Singleton walked the grounds of the Royall House and Slave Quarters in Medford, an estate that once held the largest number of slaves in Colonial Massachusetts. At left is the Big House, where the family lived, as well as some of the enslaved people. Straight ahead is the Slave Quarters. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The Boston of Peter Faneuil’s heyday was just over 100 years old, and had grown from a precarious Puritan outpost to a thriving town of 16,500 people, with shops and taverns and 10 churches crowded onto a rocky peninsula only two miles long.

The town — it would not incorporate as a city until 1822 — was connected to the world by the sea and to the mainland by an isthmus just 120 feet wide, where Washington and East Berkeley streets cross today. That pinched boundary was guarded by a wooden gate and was hard by the town gallows, a warning perhaps of the limits of local hospitality.

The town had quickly emerged as one of the financial capitals of the Colonial era, and slavery had much to do with that. Indeed, the trade in human lives was enmeshed in the town’s growing economy almost from the start; the first enslaved Africans stepped ashore here in 1638, just eight years after the first Puritan contingent arrived.

About 1,600 enslaved people would live in the town a century later — accounting for at least 10 percent of the population — and they were owned by merchants and artisans, ship captains, tavern owners, and ordinary families in need of a domestic. About one in five families enslaved at least one person.

Executive director Kyera Singleton descended the staircase in the Big House while touring the Royall House and Slave Quarters. Right photo: The small beds where the enslaved people slept were in a corner of the kitchen chamber room. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

Peter Faneuil was far from the only slave trafficker in Boston, or even the most prominent, but the business derived from slavery — and mercantile trade in other goods driven by its profits — had placed him among the elite. Cramped and crowded, Boston bristled with businesses of all kinds, and its maze of narrow streets brought townspeople past blacksmiths, coopers, silversmiths, and booksellers offering titles from London.

By Faneuil’s time, the town’s strict Puritan beginnings — when religious practice and principles governed everyday life — had begun drifting into memory. Instead, Boston now seemed captivated by wealth.

And few in North America had amassed more than Faneuil, who inherited a lucrative business built by his uncle Andrew, one of three brothers who fled France after 1685 when King Louis XIV, a staunch Catholic, revoked the religious and civil liberties of French Protestants like the Faneuils.

Peter moved from New Rochelle, N.Y., to Boston at age 19, after his parents had died, to join his uncle and learn the business. Peter’s younger brother Benjamin also moved to Boston, but Peter became the favorite — possibly, in part, because he followed his widowed uncle’s wishes and never married.

There was much business to transact, but a cornerstone of the family’s trans-Atlantic dealings was the seemingly inexhaustible supply of sugar and molasses that Boston traders imported from the Caribbean to make rum and other products.

Crowds outside the Faneuil Hall in Boston. (Hulton Archive)

Not only did labor by enslaved people produce these goods, but the below-grade fish that plantation owners fed them — “refuse fish” that European markets would not accept — was supplied from North Atlantic fishing grounds by Faneuil and other New Englanders.

“The entire British Colonial imperial system is inextricably embedded in the rise of these plantation economies. They were the riches of the British Colonial world,” said Mark Peterson, a Yale University history professor who has written about Boston’s maritime prowess.

It was a system both circular and cruel, one in which profit could be made by feeding enslaved people, by housing them with New England timber, and by exploiting their forced labor in the West Indies. And through its full-throated exploitation of this system, Boston became an indispensable driver of trans-Atlantic commerce that relied on slavery as its engine.

“Boston is built on the business of slavery, whether that’s slave trading or trading with the slave economies in the Caribbean,” added Jared Ross Hardesty, a history professor at Western Washington University.

Faneuil benefited from the system more than nearly anyone else in the colony. From his waterfront offices, he oversaw a commercial empire that included bankers and agents in London, Rotterdam, Barcelona, and elsewhere. Portly and of ruddy complexion, he was a canny and indefatigable middleman.

“This man’s capital, this man’s influence, this man’s empire of goods and contacts and enslavement is part of this large system that created the Atlantic world, that created the economy that built colonies like Massachusetts,” said Eric Hanson Plass, a public historian with the National Park Service who formerly served as lead ranger at Faneuil Hall.

Recent painstaking research into Faneuil and his enterprise by Hanson Plass and other rangers at the hall has gone a long way toward filling out this long-incomplete chapter in Boston history. They generously shared their findings with the Globe.

Among the treasures they reviewed was a 1739 letter from Faneuil to Captain Peter Buckley, sailing for the Caribbean, which shows how the merchant, like so many of his contemporaries, had reduced Black human beings to commodities.

“Purchase for me, for the use of my house, as likely a strait-limbed Negro lad as possible you can, about the age from 12 to 15 years,” Faneuil wrote matter-of-factly in the letter, which is held by the Massachusetts Historical Society.

“He’s ordering a child, and I hate saying this, like you would order what you need in a new car,” said Peter Drummey, the society’s chief historian.

Letter from Peter Faneuil to Capt. Peter Buckley Boston February, 3, 1739 Capt. Peter Buckley Sir Herewith you have Invoice of Six hhs. fish &8 Barrels of alewifes, amounting to £75.9.2—which when you arrive at Antigua be pleased to Sell for my best advantage, & with the net produce of the same, purchase for me, for the use of my house, as likely, a strait limbed Negro lad as possible as can, about the Age of from 12 to fiveteen years, & if to be done one that has had the small pox, who being for my Own service, I must request the favr. you would let him be one as tractable a disposition as you can find, wch I leave to your prudent care& management, desireing after you have purchased him, you would send him to me by the first good Opportunity recommending him to a Particular care from the Captain, by whom you send him. Your care in this will be an Obligation—I wish you a good Voyage & am Sr. your humble Servant, Peter Faneuil PS—If there shulde not be eno. to purchase the boy desired be pleased to adve. & if any over plus, to lay it out for my best advantage, in any thing you think proper. P.F.

Once brought to Boston, enslaved people were sold on the town’s docks, in its homes, and in its streets and taverns. Anywhere, that is, where a sale could be consummated. Some advocates for changing the name of the hall have claimed that a slave-auction block stood in front of Faneuil Hall, but several historians said no evidence for one has been found.

“It wasn’t as simple as that, but it was much more insidious,” Hanson Plass said.

Hanson Plass saw a rare opportunity during the COVID-19 lockdown, when Faneuil Hall and other National Park Service sites had been shuttered. He had plenty of time to try to answer a question that had long fascinated him: Just who was this Boston legend that the city’s most famous public building — and his workplace — had been named for?

To dig into Faneuil’s past, Hanson Plass assembled a team of fellow rangers who pored line by line over the merchant’s papers at Harvard Business School, where they focused on Faneuil’s letters and ledgers to document in meticulous detail how selling enslaved Africans and profiting from their labor had made him an ever-richer man.

Eric Hanson Plass of the National Park Service had served as the lead ranger at Faneuil Hall. In the old city superintendent's office at Faneuil Hall, he displayed a guest book; at right is a bust of abolitionist and orator Wendell Phillips. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff)

The research, Hanson Plass said, showed Faneuil had a greater link to slave trafficking than was widely known.

“It is safe to reckon that Faneuil had direct involvement in the enslavement and trafficking of at least 200 human beings,” Hanson Plass said.

In addition to the Harvard papers that include Faneuil’s only surviving letterbook, containing correspondence between 1737 and 1739, the team studied Colonial maritime and customs records. The National Park Service has made its findings available in an online project titled “The Atlantic Empire of Peter Faneuil.”

No records have survived that show a direct connection between Faneuil’s early career and slave trading. But a paper trail shows that he helped finance at least two voyages to West Africa to purchase people — one in 1739, the other in 1742 — and that the vessels bore an unmistakable stamp of family pride.

The first voyage featured the Mary Ann, a brigantine named for Faneuil’s unmarried sister, who lived in his Tremont Street mansion. The other ship he called the Jolly Batchelor, a jaunty reference to himself. Each trip was captained by a family friend, John Cutler, whose sister had married Peter’s brother Benjamin.

The voyages took Cutler across a treacherous ocean from rocky New England to the tropical mouth of the Sierra Leone River. Once there, Cutler negotiated with European and African middlemen to purchase Africans who had been kidnapped and held by nearby tribes, Hanson Plass said. The Americans traded items such as musket flints, hogsheads of rum, and valuable manufactured goods brought from the colonies.

Cutler knew these middlemen, and they knew Cutler. And when the Mary Ann weighed anchor to return to America, as many as 80 enslaved Africans were chained in its hold, Hanson Plass said.

Ten of them are believed to have died before the Mary Ann arrived at the James River off Williamsburg, Va., on Sept. 15, 1740, Hanson Plass said. After selling his human cargo, Cutler remained in Virginia and used the profits to buy thousands of bushels of corn and wheat, which could be moved in a future deal on Faneuil’s behalf.

Cutler set sail for Boston but contrary winds blew the Mary Ann to Madeira, a group of Portuguese islands off the northwest coast of Africa, according to contemporary newspaper accounts. The 3,000-mile detour proved to be a boon. Cutler parlayed his corn and wheat into a big, unexpected profit for Faneuil, owing to “the inhabitants all being most starved for want of provision,” the newspaper reported.

Once in Madeira, Cutler was “carried about town like an image of Our Savior on festival days, with 10,000 friars and boys whooping and howling with joy,” the report continued. With its coffers flush, the Mary Ann recrossed the Atlantic and cleared customs in Boston in April 1741.