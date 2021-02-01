The Black history I carry with me

Ayanna Pressley My name is Ayanna Pressley and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring the bold Black history of Boston. It was here that the first ever chapter of the NAACP was formed, that Martin and Coretta first met, that an Afro-Caribbean community built a rich, vibrant history, and that Phyllis Wheatley, who was previously enslaved, published the first book of poetry by a Black woman. Boston is also where Mel King became the first Black person to run for mayor and Sarah-Ann Shaw became the first Black woman journalist to be televised. Representative Ayanna Pressley is the first Black woman ever to be elected to the Massachusetts congressional delegation. Congresswoman Pressley reps the 7th district, and the people, period.

Nia Grace “My name is Nia Grace and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Ma Dixon, Joseph L. Walcott, Robert “Bob” Morgan, and the many other black Boston restaurant and bar owners who forged a path and set the standard on creating culturally rich spaces for all to enjoy.” “Ma Dixon’s” was among the first soul food restaurants in the South End. Robert Morgan used to work for her. She taught him how to fry chicken and supported him when he opened his own soul food diner, “Bob The Chef’s,” home of Boston’s “Glorified Chicken.” Jospeh Walcott is the first black nightclub owner in New England, Wally’s Paradise, currently known as Wally’s Jazz Club Cafe. Nia Grace owns Darryl’s Corner Bar and Kitchen, formerly the home of Bob the Chef’s.

Herb Lozano “My name is Herb Lozano, and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Shey Peddy. Honoring her is important because she is one of my peers who is making history in present day. She’s a 2019 WNBA Champion, a Temple University Alum, and Hall of Fame athlete. I’ve watched Shey evolve, and I admire her ability to stay committed, dedicated, and patient. Over the past few years, she’s a true testament of what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Congrats on all your achievements, Shey, you’re a part of New England Black History!” Herb Lozano is Chief Marketing Officer at Cornerstone Marketing, and has a deep history of youth development with the NAACP and civic engagement in our community. He is a mentor and a mover of the people.

Natanja Craig-Oquendo “My name is Natanja Craig-Oquendo and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Renae Gray, a beloved leader and trailblazer for women and girls of color.” Gray, a founding member of the Boston Women’s Fund, was a lifelong activist. She advocated for women and wellness, was a philanthropist, a preserver of Black history, and so much more. Natanja Craig-Oquendo is executive director of the Boston Women’s Fund. She is committed to social, economic, and racial justice.

Daniel Oyolu “My name is Daniel Oyolu and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring and acknowledging the fact that Martin Luther King met Coretta Scott while they were both studying in Boston: Martin at Boston University and Coretta at the New England Conservatory. The two were really different. Coretta came from rural Alabama and was reserved whereas Martin hailed from urban Atlanta and was quite gregarious (no surprise). At the end of the first date, Martin told Coretta she had all the qualities he wanted in a wife. Meanwhile, Coretta thought Martin was so short! But they did eventually grow close while in Boston. They were both serious individuals, politically active, and decided together to dedicate their lives and union to changing the world.” Celebrating Black love is essential. Oyolu is a Harvard Law student with a commitment to community and culture.

Makeeba McCreary “My name is Makeeba McCreary and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my big brother Robert ‘Bob’ Turner. I call him Bobby. My earliest memories are of him riding me on the back of his bike to school. I remember him being my protector at Sparrow Park. And then I remember him selling drugs, going to jail, and getting clean a few times. Now, my brother saves lives. Not the dramatic story of pulling someone out of a burning building, but instead the heroic force of being present and making sure his clients understand taking it ‘one day at a time’ is a real, necessary thing. I believe he has found his calling. Bobby graduated into life with a Bachelor’s, then a Master’s, strong relationships with his children, and a beautiful partner who is kind. I understand that he cannot forget that he is an addict and that he must privilege his sobriety over all else, but I want the folks reading this to know that his fight, his humility, and his faith are the things that keep me afloat. My big brother Bobby is the reason many lives will be able to experience the same freedom he has found. I am grateful for him every day. On Feb. 6, 2021, Robert Turner will be 15 years clean, sober, educated, educating and saving lives.” Makeeba McCreary is the first Chief of Learning and Community Engagement at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Marlene Boyette “My name is Marlene Boyette. As a Boston-based Black Woman and trauma-informed wellness practitioner, I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring elders Lula “Mama Lula” Christopher and Isaura Oliveira. Their efforts have created an opening for myself and my peers to continue this work. Since 1996, Mama Lula and Isaura Oliveira have given us healing. Mama Lula pioneered healing circles and self-empowerment work in Boston. Her organization, Boston Black Women’s Health Institute, Inc., introduced countless Black women to ancestral medicine work and created access to acupuncture, massage, and reflexology, too. Isaura Oliveira teaches us what it means to embody resistance. At the Dance Complex in Cambridge, she provided new opportunities for Black people to explore ancestral and spiritual movement, using the body to tell stories of evolution and revolution. As creator of ‘Living Experience,’ she holds space for outdoor dance, movement, jogs, walks, and silent meditations within nature for Black, brown, and indigenous people in Boston.” Marlene Boyette is a yoga and meditation instructor in Boston.

Joanne Dorgilus “My name is Joanne Dorgilus and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Mildred Fay Jefferson, the first black woman to graduate from Harvard Medical School. To honor her, I will continue my work in improving the health and wellness of black women and children.” Jefferson was also the first woman to be a general surgeon at Boston University Medical Center. Dorgilus is a health and wellness coach in Boston.

George Annan “My name is George Annan and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my parents, George Sr. and Irene Annan, and the large Ghanaian community based in Worcester. The values of honor, respect, and discipline are something my family instilled in me as a child and are something I try to practice in my photography work.” Natives of Ghana are the largest group of immigrants in Worcester, and the largest group of Ghanaians in the country. Annan was recently awarded the key to the city in Worcester for his work cultivating community and representation.

Casey Baines My name is Casey Baines and I want to celebrate New England Black history by honoring Donna Summer, our Queen of Disco. She gave us love that we can dance to and anthems that will never leave us. Her chart-topping hits, from “Love to Love You Baby” to “Last Dance,” are some of the examples that radiate, amplify, and embody Black joy. Thank you, Donna, for disco, joy, and love. Casey is a Black woman who chooses joy every day. She’s an advocate for racial justice, gender equity, and economic mobility. She champions and amplifies non-profit organizations. Casey lives in Revere.

Segun Idowu “My name is Segun and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Rev. Earl Wesley Lawson, a New Orleans native, a 1944 graduate of Morehouse College, a friend and lieutenant of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, a local civil rights legend, a former pastor of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Malden, and most importantly, grandpa.” Segun Idowu is executive director of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts and a lover of the people.

Tanisha Sullivan “My name is Tanisha Sullivan and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring my great granduncle, Olympian and Brigadier General, Justice Edward O. Gourdin.” Among his many accomplishments, Gourdin was the first man in history to make 25 feet in the long jump, first African American and first Native American to be appointed a Superior Court judge in New England, and winner of the silver medal for long jump in the 1924 Summer Olympics. Tanisha Sullivan is president of the Boston Branch of the NAACP.

oyce Imahiyerobo-Ip “My name is Dr. Joyce Imahiyerobo-Ip and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Melnea Cass who was active in the fight to desegregate Boston Public Schools.” The First Lady of Roxbury helped organize Black women to vote, helped form the Boston chapter of the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters, and helped found Freedom House, too. She served as the president of the Women’s Service Club where she started the Homemakers Training Program to assure domestic workers get benefits. She embodied civic engagement and was committed to human rights in Boston. Imahiyerobo-Ip is a dermatologist and CEO of Vibrant Dermatology and Skin Bar MD in Dedham.

Therlande Louissaint and Marlyn Urquiza “My name is Therlande Louissaint and this is my best friend/venture partner Marlyn Urquiza. We are first-generation children of immigrant parents from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. We want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Black Market, a staple in our community, graciously opened by Kai and Chris Grant in 2017. They believed in our vision and gave us a roof to create Estrogenia, a safe space comprised of women of color involved in the arts, entrepreneurship, health care, and entertainment. A room full of love in the heart of Roxbury, for the people, by our people.” Black Market in Nubian Square is an afrocentric space for Black economic empowerment and cultural enrichment.

Gregory Ball “My name is Gregory Ball and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring WILD 1090 AM, once the city’s lone outlet for Black music. Black-owned and operated by the Nash family, WILD served as a support system and launchpad. Sunny Jo White got his start there as a jock before going over to Kiss 108 and creating the industry-changing Top 40 format. Stephen Hill held down the morning show and program director duties at WILD (where he gave New Edition their first radio play) way before his turn at the helm of Black Entertainment Television (where he greenlit the New Edition Story). WILD was a cornerstone to our community. Now, as Director of Embrace Ideas for King Boston, my goal is to build on the traditions that institutions like WILD laid for us all. With the monument to the Kings already in the works, a center for economic justice on the way along with a week-long festival, we want to add to the city’s landscape in the most positive way.” Gregory Ball is the Director of Embrace Ideas for King Boston.

Theresa Alphonse “My name is Theresa Alphonse and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Black immigrants. Since the first half of the 20th century, Black immigrants have been shaping New England. Theonide Lamarre worked in the Brockton Public School system for nearly 30 years registering Haitian and French-speaking immigrant students into school. Often going above and beyond, she helped families secure housing, food assistance, and health care, and would provide kids with winter clothing for unfamiliar temperatures. People often referred to her as the Principal of the Haitian students. Theonide is my mom. The reason for my life of service. The Black immigrant’s grit, selflessness, and determination have contributed to the richness of New England immensely. To see the sons and daughters of Haitian, Jamaican, Cape Verdean, Nigerian, Ghanaian, and Black Americans that have been in the US for generations build a community and fight together against oppression is a beautiful resistance.” Theresa Alphonse is a public health practitioner and social justice advocate.