How would you like the case against the perpetrator to proceed? Would you like to see another death penalty phase, and why or why not?

It’s been hard to answer those questions because I never imagined this coming back up again. And that’s been the hard part, because I feel like we were completely blindsided by all of this. Here we are five years out and we’ve all tried to move on with our lives as best we can, and close that chapter, and it’s all being brought to the surface again and it’s opening up old wounds. I wish that the original ruling would stay in. I don’t want another trial. I don’t want to have to go back to court and potentially testify. I would like to see it overturned and it just be the way it’s been for five years, and let everybody move on with their life versus having to open this up again and go to trial and do this all over.

How have your feelings about whether he should be put to death changed since the last trial, or by the ruling two weeks ago? Has it influenced how you feel about the death penalty more broadly?

In 2015, I feel like there was a part of me that was very angry in court because of the process of seeing him make jokes with his attorney and not acknowledge the jury and do all of these things that showed absolutely no remorse while people were coming in to rehash the worst parts of their lives, specifically the victims’ families. That part really upset me because I knew that he was not sorry for what he’s done, and I think that five years have passed now and we have done our best to heal and move on and grow and learn from things. I don’t have that anger in my heart anymore and I don’t hold a resentment towards things that I can’t change because that doesn’t help me in moving forward with my life. But on Friday, I could not have prepared for the emotion that I felt that day. It felt so sickening to see his face back in the news … [The first time] I actually signed a document saying I wanted the death penalty taken off the table out of respect for the Richard family … they felt that if he got the death penalty there would be all of these different appeals and this would go on forever and no one could ever get away from it. And so, here we are. To me, it’s not about the death penalty or life in prison, because he has been dead to us for the last five years, I closed that chapter of my life and whether or not he lives or dies doesn’t bring back anything — it doesn’t bring back my leg, it doesn’t bring back our sense of security, and the precious lives that we have lost. It’s really just a technicality at this point. I do believe that he needs to pay for what he’s done. When you bring two bombs to the Boston Marathon, you should have severe consequences for that and right now it’s making a mockery of our judicial system and showing that we take more pride in protecting a terrorist’s rights than our own law-abiding American citizens.

Would you attend a second penalty phase trial, and why or why not?

I’ve thought about this question a lot over the last couple of days, and at first my answer was no. I am not opening this chapter again, I can’t do that. But I’ve kind of changed my mind a little bit, because if I refuse to go to trial I feel in my heart that means he’s taken something from me or I still have that fear or that part of me that can’t face it, and I want to face it. And I want to show him and everyone else that I’m stronger as a result of this. If we have to go back to trial, then I want to be there saying that he didn’t defeat me with the rest of the survivors, and I want to offer that support in any way that I can.