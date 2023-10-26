How the shootings in Lewiston, Maine, unfolded

A gunman opened fire inside a bowling alley and a restaurant in Lewiston, Maine, on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people and wounding more than a dozen.

Police have identified the suspect as Robert Card, a Mainer who has been in the US Army Reserve for more than 20 years. As authorities searched for him Thursday, families awaited word about their loved ones and the victims began to be identified.

“This is a dark day for Maine,” Maine Governor Janet Mills said at a press conference Thursday morning.

Here’s what we know about how the events unfolded.