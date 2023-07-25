What’s being fixed in the Sumner Tunnel? These are the key upgrades.

Here’s what you’ll see when you drive through the Sumner Tunnel after the project is complete.

Boston-area drivers are enduring a two-month closure of the Sumner Tunnel, a key artery connecting traffic from the North Shore to downtown Boston via East Boston, as a restoration effort is underway.

The shutdown is the first of two major closures, the second being scheduled for the summer of 2024. The tunnel will also be closed on some weekends through the fall of 2024. Officials have urged people to ditch their cars for the duration of the current shutdown, and the MBTA has made Blue Line trips free and taken a number of other measures to entice commuters to use public transportation.

“MassDOT’s decision to close the tunnel was not made lightly. This work on the tunnel ceiling, roadway, walls, lighting, and additional improvements will increase safety and climate resiliency. It will thoroughly modernize the tunnel’s operations and safety,” State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement.

But when the project is finally complete, what will have changed? The Globe spoke to officials at the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to learn about the key repairs to the nearly 90-year-old tunnel, which carries about 39,000 vehicles a day from East Boston, under the harbor, and into downtown.