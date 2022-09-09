Leilani Hover Berkshire Medical Center, Pittsfield - ICU Globe Audio · Leilani Hover

The floor was short staffed. Again. Leilani Hover knew it before she even arrived. On each of her days off, her phone had pinged with voicemails asking her to come in for extra shifts. The notes filled her with dread.

Hover had been many things in her lifetime. A short order cook, a waitress. She did title searching and then worked at the post office. When she discovered nursing 13 years ago at age 40, she realized she had found a way to care for others that she had been searching for her whole life.

Initially, going to work felt exciting and awe inspiring. But the pandemic changed that. The demands of the past two-and-a-half years had been extraordinary; her efforts never seemed enough.

Leilani Hover, a critical caregiver at Berkshire Medical Center, got ready to go to work at her home in Stephentown, N.Y. (Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe)

On this day, Hover had expected to have at most two patients. But the floor didn’t have a charge nurse who can oversee the team and hop on to assignments as needed, or a crisis nurse, who often acts as an extra pair of hands. Without them, there weren’t enough people on the floor to respond to a cardiac arrest. Someone would have to come from the emergency room to assist with the intricate dance of CPR, medications, and more. In those moments, it was all hands on deck. That night, she knew, there was a chance that a critical pair of hands would be late.

Hover waited anxiously through her 12-and-a-half-hour shift for such an alert, tensing every time there was an overhead page. “Code…” her breath caught in her throat, stopping her from her tasks. Don’t be code blue. The codes instead cycled through a rainbow of other colors, carrying with them meanings aimed at the knowing few, like notes passed in school. It didn’t help her relax.

The patient had to be moved. Hover had just arrived for her shift, and already there was chaos. Orders to transfer the patient to another floor had been pending all day. By nightfall, the other parts of the hospital were backing up. Soon, Hover was juggling the transfer of her first patient, getting the room cleaned, caring for another intubated patient, and trying to coordinate where a third patient would go.

“It’s just such a cascade of events,” Hover said. “It’s a constant.”

At work, Hover could lock her emotions behind a mask of professionalism. But outside of the hospital, the emotions bubbled to the surface. She avoided talking about the job. Otherwise the words would catch in her throat and force tears to the corners of her eyes.

She’d think of the patients, coming and coming with COVID years before. She remembered the hours pumping their hearts through their chests, performing CPR, the patients’ ribs cracking from the force of her palms. Or she’d think of their deaths, mouths propped open with plastic tubes.

She had begun to push off invitations to social events, preferring the quiet of her house, tending to the needs of her garden. There she could care for something without alarms sounding, without terror.

“I can’t even share with my family, because I don’t want them to know,” she said.