The Last
Best Shot.

This state and nation have a clear choice. We can mark the start of a future in which COVID is relegated to little more than a nuisance, or we can watch the disease spiral further out of our grasp. Nearly 18 months after the pandemic shuttered much of the world, we are still in a state of uncertainty, one that threatens to steal yet another season and kill people who don't need to die. This special section is meant to reinforce a simple fact: The only way out is vaccination. For every eligible person. Now.

17,784

Number of unvaccinated who have died from COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

124

Number of those who were vaccinated.

