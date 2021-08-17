The Last

Best Shot .

This state and nation have a clear choice. We can mark the start of a future in which COVID is relegated to little more than a nuisance, or we can watch the disease spiral further out of our grasp. Nearly 18 months after the pandemic shuttered much of the world, we are still in a state of uncertainty, one that threatens to steal yet another season and kill people who don't need to die. This special section is meant to reinforce a simple fact: The only way out is vaccination. For every eligible person. Now.