These Boston high school valedictorians set off to change the world.
But good grades only got them so far.
1 in 4
failed to get a bachelor’s degree within six years.
Nearly a quarter
aspired to be doctors...
...but none has earned a medical degree.
40 percent
make less than $50,000.
Four
have been homeless.
Is Boston failing its brightest students?
The Valedictorians Project
Part 1
AN EPIDEMIC OF UNTAPPED POTENTIAL
When being smart, working hard, and finishing first still isn’t enough.
Part 2
NO DOCTORS IN THE HOUSE
None of the Boston valedictorians who dreamed of becoming a doctor has earned a medical degree.
Part 3
THE EXAM SCHOOL DIVIDE
A select few go to Boston’s prestigious exam schools. Everyone else swims in a sea of mediocrity.
