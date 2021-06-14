Planning to travel? See how vaccinated your ideal destination is
The news is becoming increasingly positive for the travel industry. Nearly every day the TSA sets a new post-pandemic record for passengers coming through security checkpoints. Survey after survey points to growing consumer confidence in travel this summer. One survey found that 78 percent of Americans plan to travel in 2021. More than 53 percent of respondents to a Lending Tree survey said they have travel plans booked and expect to spend at least $2,400 on their trip.
Despite the vaccine-fueled confidence in domestic travel, another survey (yes, another) from travel planning website the Vacationer reports that nearly 50 percent of Americans are still concerned about COVID-19 and travel. Strangely, unvaccinated Americans are less concerned about COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated.
Currently, more than half of US residents have had at least one shot, but not every region of the country is excited about getting the vaccine. By June 7, the CDC reported that only 27 percent of Mississippi residents had been vaccinated, as opposed to 58 percent of Vermonters.
If the number of vaccinated residents at your vacation destination is of concern, look no further. Below are 10 popular domestic vacation destinations. We calculated how much of the city, the surrounding county, or state has been vaccinated. You can also select your home state and county to see how your area compares to each destination.
Los Angeles
For many, travel to California throughout the pandemic was unrealistic given the state’s high case numbers. But the state’s beautiful natural attractions, along with those of the Disney variety, should lure vacationers back as COVID-19 cases continue to drop.
Houston
Vaccination rates are higher in Houston than in the rest of Texas, making it slightly more appealing than other Lone Star destinations. Also attractive is the return of open-air concerts at the Miller Outdoor Theatre, outdoor bingo and movies at Park Square, and even, at long last, karaoke.
Orlando
Orlando once held the distinction of being the most-visited destination in the country with 75 million tourists in 2018. Governor Ron DeSantis removed many of Florida’s COVID-19 restrictions early in an effort to reopen popular attractions and boost the economy. Until international travel returns, it’s unlikely Orlando will see prepandemic tourism numbers.
Burlington, Vt.
Vermont had some of the strictest out-of-state entry requirements during the height of the pandemic, and currently leads the country in vaccination rates.
Honolulu
Even though the tropical paradise depends heavily on tourism dollars, the state was closed to outsiders through much of the pandemic.
Chicago
Beaches in Chicago (along with beach bars) are already filling up. Concerts at the Ravinia return in July, and popular pandemic events, such as outdoor dining and drive-in movies, are returning this summer.
Bar Harbor, Maine
Maine residents (at least its governor) were keen to keep infection rates low through the worst of the pandemic, and that meant restricting travelers from other states, even other New England states. The state remains serious about keeping COVID-19 at bay and currently trails only Massachusetts in the percentage of the population that’s fully vaccinated.
New York, N.Y.
The city was the epicenter of the virus at the start of the pandemic and has been working to win back visitors. The city recently sunk $30 million into a marketing campaign in anticipation of a summer of European-style outdoor marketing and the September return of Broadway shows. New York City encompasses five counties, each represented by one of the five boroughs. To get a better sense of how New York City compares to where you live, select one of the boroughs below.
Washington, D.C.
The last of Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted and a majority of the district’s museums have reopened. AAA named it one of “the most desired domestic destinations” of 2021.
Las Vegas
Tourism to Las Vegas dropped by 54 percent through 2020, but true to its ever-changing, ever-growing ways, new hotels and casinos have continued to pop up (or are coming soon). The latest entry, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, opened March 25 in a re-conceptualized version of the off-Strip space formerly occupied by the Hard Rock Casino Hotel. Last October, the 35-story Circa Resort & Casino opened, the first new casino in downtown Las Vegas in more than 40 years. The recently-opened AREA15 bills itself as an “experiential entertainment district.” Conventions are returning as well.
Data source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Photo illustration: John Hancock, Globe Staff. Images provided by mikalaimanyshau, pingebat, and gomolach - Adobe Stock Image.
- Reporter: Christopher Muther and John Hancock
- Editor: Christine Morris
- Digital storytelling, design, and development: John Hancock
- Audience engagement: Heather Ciras
- Copy editor: Mary Creane
- Quality assurance: Maureen Champagne
