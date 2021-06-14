Planning to travel? See how vaccinated your ideal destination is

The news is becoming increasingly positive for the travel industry. Nearly every day the TSA sets a new post-pandemic record for passengers coming through security checkpoints. Survey after survey points to growing consumer confidence in travel this summer. One survey found that 78 percent of Americans plan to travel in 2021. More than 53 percent of respondents to a Lending Tree survey said they have travel plans booked and expect to spend at least $2,400 on their trip.

Despite the vaccine-fueled confidence in domestic travel, another survey (yes, another) from travel planning website the Vacationer reports that nearly 50 percent of Americans are still concerned about COVID-19 and travel. Strangely, unvaccinated Americans are less concerned about COVID-19 than those who have been vaccinated.

Currently, more than half of US residents have had at least one shot, but not every region of the country is excited about getting the vaccine. By June 7, the CDC reported that only 27 percent of Mississippi residents had been vaccinated, as opposed to 58 percent of Vermonters.

If the number of vaccinated residents at your vacation destination is of concern, look no further. Below are 10 popular domestic vacation destinations. We calculated how much of the city, the surrounding county, or state has been vaccinated. You can also select your home state and county to see how your area compares to each destination.