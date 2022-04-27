FOOD Levain Bakery 180 Newbury St. Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: families, locals Website: www.levainbakery.com/ You may have noticed the lines waiting to get into this new bakery on Newbury Street. Trust us, the cookies are worth the wait.

OUTDOORS Rum, Riots, Writers & Revolution Tour Park Street MBTA station, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Beacon Hill Audience: couples, locals, tourists Website: www.freetoursbyfoot.com/ You’ll hear fun and astonishing stories on this one mile or so romp through downtown, peppered with secret lore, including the location of JFK’s love nest, the crimes of Charles Ponzi, and the escapades of Mayor James Michael Curley, who served the first five months of his term from a jail cell.

SHOPPING The bodega that hides a sneaker store 6 Clearway Street Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: locals, tourists Website: www.bdgastore.com/ Ho-hum, it’s just another convenience store, with dusty candy bars, random foodstuffs of uncertain vintage, and household items. Or is it? This “store” has a secret portal (we won’t reveal it here) that leads to the real store, a super-sleek sneaker and streetwear boutique.

FOOD A speakeasy tucked beneath a pastry shop 263 Hanover Street Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: locals, couples Website: https://modernpastry.com/ Modern Pastry is a North End landmark. Then there’s Modern Underground, its semi-secret basement lair. Enter the pastry shop, hustle past all the patrons waiting in line, and take the stairway to the right. You’ll descend to a 40-seat lounge with multiple TVs (tuned to local sports, naturally), a speakeasy vibe, and killer martinis.

OUTDOORS The bear dens at Franklin Park 1 Franklin Park Rd., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Roxbury Audience: families, locals, tourists Website: www.franklinparkcoalition.org Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted in the 1890s, 527-acre Franklin Park is the city’s geographical center and its largest open space. The park is home to playing fields, a golf course, and the Franklin Park Zoo. Surprise: there are also vestiges of zoo inhabitants long-gone, like a bear house that was one of the zoo’s first exhibits. All that stands now are ghostly dens and cages. The site is located within Long Crouch Woods, a 26-acre woodland that sits above Seaver Street in Roxbury.

FOOD Fab city views and a cheap ferry 1 8th St, Charlestown, MA Neighborhood: Charlestown Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: www.pier6boston.com For the best views of Boston bar none, head to Charlestown’s Pier 6 restaurant, jutting over the harbor at the end of 8th Street in the Charlestown Navy Yard. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors and windows offer expansive vistas of the city skyline. But the best seats in the house are on the roof deck and the outdoor patio.

OUTDOORS The sweetest-smelling spot in the city 70 Park Dr., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Fens Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: www.emeraldnecklace.org Public rose gardens were all the rage in the early 1900s. Boston has a blooming beauty of its own in the Back Bay Fens, the James P. Kelleher Rose Garden. Part of the Emerald Necklace, the garden consists of 200 different varieties of roses with almost 1,500 roses in total.

OUTDOORS Underground Donut Tour 90 Oliver St, Boston Neighborhood: Financial District, North End Audience: families, tourists Website: www.undergrounddonuttour.com You’ll join a small group of up to 20 fellow pastry lovers (private tours are also available) on a two-hour jaunt to four of Boston’s top donut makers. Tastings are generous, between five and seven different flavors on each tour.

OUTDOORS Beacon Hill Crime Tour Park Street MBTA station, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Beacon Hill Audience: locals, couples, tourists Website: www.freetoursbyfoot.com Beacon Hill may be posh and beautiful, but it doesn’t have such a pretty history. This was killing grounds for the Boston Strangler; two of his victims were found here. You’ll hear more stories of sordid crime and punishment on this two-hour walk through one of Boston’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

OUTDOORS Boston Ghosts Tour 139 Tremont St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: tourists, couples, locals Website: https://bostonghosts.com/ This fun-loving tour dredges up stories of misery and death in Beantown, and the city’s lingering not always happy spirits. You’ll visit six to 12 haunted locations, covering about a mile and lasting about one hour.

OUTDOORS North End Pizza Tour 191 Hanover St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: tourists, couples, locals Website: https://www.bostonpizzatours.com/ Thin crust, thick crust, triangles and squares, any way you slice it, this tour is two-and-a-half hours of deliciousness. You’ll head to Little Italy and the North End, home to Boston’s most celebrated, award-winning pizza. The tour includes stops at three different pizzerias, each offering a unique style and ambiance.

OUTDOORS Fenway Park Tour 4 Jersey St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fenway Audience: families, tourists, locals Website: www.mlb.com/redsox/ballpark/tours Do you know the story behind the lone red seat at Fenway Park? We didn’t until we took this fun-for-all, behind-the-scenes tour of “America’s Most Beloved Ballpark.” Even if you’re not a lover of history or trivia (or a baseball fan), you’ll enjoy this one-hour guided visit that includes a look inside the press box, a stop atop the legendary Green Monster, and lots of stories and facts about Red Sox greats.

FOOD Gate Comme Des Filles 1 Bow Mkt Wy, Somerville, MA Neighborhood: Union Square Audience: families, locals Website: https://www.gatecommedesfilles.fr/ Pastry chef Alexandra Whisnant is whipping up decadent desserts and beauteous bonbons at a tiny shop at Bow Market. We fell hard for the cocoa waffle cone filled with the best chocolate mousse ever. Grab two tiny spoons and a seat at the outdoor bistro table and prepare for a dizzying jolt of pure chocolate joy.

FOOD Serenade Chocolatier 5 Harvard Square, Brookline, MA Neighborhood: Brookline Audience: families, locals Website: www.serenadechocolatier.com These locally-sourced chocolates are vegan-friendly, gluten-free (except for the pretzels), and insanely delish.

FOOD Flour Bakery 1596 Washington St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: families, locals Website: www.flourbakery.com James Beard Award-winning baker/cookbook author Joanne Chang and husband Christopher Myers now own and operate nine outposts of Flour Bakery in Boston and Cambridge, proof that dessert-eating is alive and well in the ‘hood.

FOOD Mike’s Pastry 300 Hanover St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: families, locals Website: www.mikespastry.com The long lines! The white-and-blue pastry box, tied with string! Bostonians have been loving Mike’s since 1946. Among the dozen-plus flavors of cannoli available ($5 each), chocoholics swear that nothing beats the chocolate-coated cannoli with its signature chocolate-coated shell.

FOOD FoMu 617 Centre St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: families, locals Website: www.fomuicecream.com Vegans know FoMu—this plant-based ice cream is made from scratch in Watertown, using coconut milk and organic natural sweeteners, churned to a creamy, gelato-like consistency. Yum. What you may not know: They also bake their own plant-based chocolate-chip brownies, magic bars, and cookies.

FOOD Bostonia Public House 131 State St, Boston MA Neighborhood: Financial District Audience: locals, tourists, couples Website: https://bostoniapublichouse.com/ Set within the old (c.1902) Board of Trade building in the Financial District, this upscale bar does a dandy brunch. It can get noisy, so don’t plan on a cozy tete’ a tete. Most likely, you’ll be sharing food, not confidences, anyway; portions are generous.

FOOD Contessa 3 Newbury St Rooftop, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: locals, couples Website: https://contessatrattoria.com/ Opened last June on the 17th floor rooftop of the Newbury Hotel (aka the old Ritz), Contessa arrived with plenty of fanfare, and a pedigree: The restaurant is operated by Major Food Group, co-founded by chef Mario Carbone of Michelin-starred Carbone in New York City. Elegant and impeccable are apt descriptors.

FOOD Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen 604 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End, Roxbury Audience: locals, couples Website: https://dcbkboston.com/ What makes brunch go down as easy as a sweet tea mojito? We’d say a side of live music. That’s what you’ll find at DCBK’s Sunday Jazz and Soul Food Brunch. The all-you-can eat brunch buffet on Sundays (adults, $25.95 per person) features Southern staples like fried chicken and catfish, cheddar grits, BBQ spare ribs, dirty rice and collard greens.

FOOD Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant 425 W Broadway, South Boston, MA Neighborhood: South Boston Audience: locals, couples, families Website: https://www.lincolnsouthboston.com/ With its long bar, brick walls, and industrial vibe, this South Boston hotspot has a grown-up vibe, but families fill the booths on weekends. Brunch is so popular here that they offer it seven days a week.

FOOD North Street Grille 229 North St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: locals, couples Website: https://bestbrunchboston.com/ Shoehorn your party into this little place near the Paul Revere House and dig into what the owner Robin Sidell and her team shamelessly call the best brunch in Boston. There’s not a lot of elbow room here, but all is forgiven when you dig into plates of gooey deliciousness.

FOOD James Hook & Co. 440 Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Financial District Audience: locals, tourists, families Website: https://jameshooklobster.com/ This waterfront landmark has been around since 1925 and is still family owned by four siblings of the third generation of the Hook family. It’s one of our go-to places in the city for seafood (if we can find a seat.)

FOOD Boston Chowda Co. 1 Faneuil Hall Market Pl., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Faneuil Hall Audience: tourists, families Website: https://bostonchowda.com/ Family-owned Boston Chowda has been serving their version of clam chowder for more than 25 years. Enjoy the creamy broth with a generous helping of fresh clams. Lobster rolls served cold with a touch of mayo is another go-to.

FOOD Union Oyster House 41 Union St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Faneuil Hall Audience: tourists, families Website: http://www.unionoysterhouse.com/ Boston’s oldest restaurant and a National Historic Landmark. The rambling restaurant, housed in a building dating back to pre-Revolutionary times, is filled with antiques and memorabilia. We sampled raw Wellfleet and Patriot oysters, along with cups of their award-winning chowder.

ENTERTAINMENT The Mapparium in the Mary Baker Eddy Library 210 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: tourists, families, couples Website: https://www.marybakereddylibrary.org/ The Mapparium in the Mary Baker Eddy Library is itself a sight to behold. The stained glass dome splotched with brightly colored continents sits like a gem in the city’s jewelry box.

OUTDOORS Fenway Park 4 Jersey St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fenway Audience: tourists, families, couples Website: https://www.mlb.com/redsox/ballpark This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The dog park in the Boston Common 115 Boylston St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals, families, tourists Website: https://www.boston.gov/departments/parks-and-recreation This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

ENTERTAINMENT The Cantab Lounge 738 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Central Square Audience: locals, couples Website: https://www.thecantablounge.com/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

SHOPPING Central Square Farmers Market 76 Bishop Allen Dr, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Central Square Audience: locals, families, couples Website: https://www.massfarmersmarkets.org/central This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The Rose Kennedy Greenway Atlantic Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals, families, couples Website: https://www.rosekennedygreenway.org/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS Mount Auburn Cemetery 580 Mt Auburn St, Cambridge Neighborhood: Cambridge Audience: locals, families, couples Website: https://mountauburn.org/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The wind chimes on Beacon Hill 94 W Cedar St, Boston Neighborhood: Beacon Hill Audience: locals Website: This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The park at Post Office Square Franklin St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Financial District Audience: locals, families, tourists Website: https://www.posquare.com/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The Longfellow Bridge Boston, MA 02114 Neighborhood: Kendall Square, Downtown Audience: locals, couples Website: This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

ENTERTAINMENT The Museum of Fine Arts 465 Huntington Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fenway Audience: families, locals, tourists Website: https://www.mfa.org/ The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston’s airy, Norman Foster-designed central atrium is largely occupied by the New American Café, its semiformal, table-service eatery. One floor down, one of the very best urban spaces in town has a more down-market entry point. Through the self-serve cafeteria on the lower level, you’ll find the museum’s internal courtyard, a space crawling with ivy and draped with leafy boughs that dapple the handful of cafe tables here with sun and shade.

OUTDOORS The Institute of Contemporary Art Boston's stadium seats 25 Harbor Shore Dr, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Seaport Audience: families, locals, tourists Website: https://www.icaboston.org/ The ICA building performs a remarkable public service: Its ascending swath of stadium seats — all in shade, under the canopy of the building’s overhang — face Boston Harbor and East Boston beyond, making for a cool respite with a view, complete with a sea breeze. It’s an ideal spot to unpack takeout from any of the many options all around the museum; or to read a book; or to just gather strength for the evening, which is when the Seaport comes to most boisterous life.

ENTERTAINMENT Harvard Art Museums 32 Quincy St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Mid-Cambridge Audience: families, locals, tourists Website: https://harvardartmuseums.org/ Collections here enjoy room to breathe, and galleries are elegant and intuitive in terms of wayfinding. The entire building is organized around a soaring central courtyard with a smattering of cafe tables, where students and locals alike study, work, or gab happily in a cool wash of daylight flooding in from above. It’s a natural gathering space and makes clear that for all the riches found on the walls, the most important element of any museum is the people who come to see it.

FOOD Revolution Hotel 40 Berkeley St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: tourists Website: http://therevolution.hotelsinboston.net/en/ If you opt to stay in Boston proper, rooms at the Revolution Hotel in the South End, located in a former YWCA, can be had for under $200 a night. Be warned, some of these rooms have bathrooms down the hall. You’ll pay slightly more for a room with a bathroom inside your room. Otherwise, it’s a well-designed, hip hotel.

FOOD The Godfrey 505 Washington St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Crossing Audience: tourists Website: https://www.godfreyhotelboston.com/ The Godfrey, a very natty boutique hotel in Downtown Crossing, can be reserved for under $200 a night in the off-season.

FOOD The Sonder 907 907 Main St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Central Square Audience: tourists Website: https://www.sonder.com/destinations/boston/BOS-MAIN907-205/c31633?sleeps=1 For a cross between a hotel and an Airbnb, try the Sonder 907 in Cambridge. It’s located in Central Square, a quick skip into the city, and near enough to Cambridge clubs and restaurants to keep you well-fed and thoroughly entertained.

FOOD Hotel Commonwealth 500 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fenway Audience: tourists Website: https://www.hotelcommonwealth.com/ Hotel Commonwealth anchors the Fenway neighborhood and a $50 million makeover in 2017 imbued the rooms with a touch of 1960s/early 1970s glam. It’s a solid property for the money.

FOOD Haymarket Blackstone St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals, couples, families Website: http://www.haymarketboston.org/ Haymarket is the centuries-old fruit-and-veggie bazaar where a bounty of bok choy costs next to nothing. If you're a sucker for bargains, this spot is for you.

FOOD The Langham Boston 250 Franklin St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Financial District Audience: tourists Website: https://www.langhamhotels.com/en/the-langham/boston/ If you’re not worried about the price tag (lucky), book a room at the Langham Boston. The recently renovated hotel in the Financial District is an absolute gem. The kind of luxury hotel that has charm to spare.

SHOPPING I AM Books 124 Salem St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: locals, couples, families, tourists Website: https://iambooksboston.com/ I AM Books is a small, independent bookshop well stocked with volumes of Italian literature, history, and art.

FOOD The Newbury Boston 1 Newbury St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: tourists Website: https://www.thenewburyboston.com/ A new entry in luxury lodging is the Newbury in the Back Bay, located at one of the best addresses in the city with a beautiful roof-top restaurant.

FOOD Anthony’s Cafe 252 Commercial St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: North End Audience: locals, couples, families, tourists Website: https://www.facebook.com/Anthonys-Cafe-On-The-Waterfront-108651274095444/ Try breakfast at Anthony's Cafe on the waterfront. The vibe is friendly and the coffee is hot.

FOOD The Whitney Hotel 170 Charles St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Beacon Hill Audience: tourists Website: https://www.whitneyhotelboston.com/ The Whitney Hotel, a former nurses’ dormitory, is a favorite boutique hotel. If you’re already splurging on the Whitney, splurge and get a room with a river view.

FOOD Paramount Cafe 667 E Broadway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South Boston Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: https://www.paramountboston.com/location/the-paramount-south-boston-ma/ You can't go wrong with breakfast at the Paramount. Try the malted Belgian waffle with a side of maple ham.

OUTDOORS Old South Meeting House 310 Washington St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: tourists, families Website: https://www.revolutionaryspaces.org/osmh/ This is where Sam Adams held a meeting in December of 1773 which became an organizing point for the Boston Tea Party.

OUTDOORS Boston Common 115 Boylston St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: https://www.boston.gov/parks/boston-common Boston Common is often teeming with young moms pushing strollers, clumsy dogs chasing balls, and people dozing here and there on the lawn, occasionally serenaded by calliope music from a carousel near the Frog Pond that goes round and round between April and October.

FOOD Blackbird Doughnuts 20 Kilmarnock St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fenway Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: https://www.blackbirddoughnuts.com/fenway Swing by Blackbird Doughnuts (multiple locations throughout the city). The salted toffee donut comes highly recommended.

SHOPPING Alan Bilzerian 34 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: locals, tourists Website: https://www.alanbilzerian.com/ Alan Bilzerian, the eponymous boutique full of inventive — and, yes, expensive — clothes for men and women, has dressed the likes of Madonna, Carly Simon, and David Bowie.

SHOPPING CBD American Shaman 227 Newbury St A, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: locals, tourists Website: https://cbdamericanshaman.com/cbd-store-locator/massachusetts/boston/227-newbury-street-ste.-a A colorful sign in a window may entice you: Free CBD. The store, called CBD American Shaman, is a Kansas City-based chain whose mission is “bringing wellness to the world.”

FOOD Anna's Handcut Donuts 2056 Centre St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: West Roxbury Audience: families, couples, locals, tourists Website: https://annashandcutdonutswestroxbury.mybistro.online/ If you’re willing to go the extra mile and hop in an Uber or venture on public transit, Anna’s Handcut Donuts in West Roxbury is a solid stand-by.

ENTERTAINMENT Boston Public Library 700 Boylston St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: locals, tourists, families, couples Website: https://www.bpl.org/locations/3/ Have you looked at this place? Talk about public art. What a marvel. The lobby alone, with its Georgia marble floor and vaulted ceiling clad by Italian immigrant craftsmen in mosaic tile is spectacular.

OUTDOORS Boston Harborwalk Seaport District, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Seaport Audience: tourists, couples, locals Website: https://www.bostonharbornow.org/what-we-do/explore/harborwalk/ The Boston Harborwalk is a great place to get your bearings in the Seaport District and downtown Boston. The architecture in this neighborhood looks like an office park in Houston, and the shops and restaurants scream “Lifestyle center!,” but the water views are what matter, and there are many places to sit and be mesmerized by the harbor. Oh, and leave the stilettos at home. There are cobblestones and wooden walkways along this route.

ENTERTAINMENT ICA Watershed 256 Marginal St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jeffries Point Audience: tourists, families Website: https://www.icaboston.org/ica-watershed One of the best (seasonal) boat rides in town is the quick ICA shuttle to its East Boston Watershed (beginning May 26 this year). This summer, the Watershed, a once-abandoned industrial space, features the large scale show Revival Materials and Monumental Forms. On a beautiful day you can buzz across the harbor with the wind whipping in your hair from the Seaport to the East Boston and see some very cool art on the other side.

FOOD Rincon Limeño 409 Chelsea St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: East Boston Audience: tourists, locals Website: http://www.rinconlimeno.com/index.html The essential lunch (or dinner) location in Day Square is Rincon Lomeño. Order tapas, and save some room for ice cream at the nearby Frío Rico.

FOOD Santarpio's Pizza 111 Chelsea St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jeffries Point Audience: tourists, locals Website: https://www.santarpiospizza.com/ If you prefer an East Boston institution, Santarpio’s Pizza is always reliable. Hint: The lamb skewers are better than the pizza, but don’t tell anyone. If you go, check above the end of the bar furthest from the door for a photo of JFK campaigning outside the restaurant (the family lived in Eastie before their more famous house in Brookline).

OUTDOORS Madonna Queen of the Universe National Shrine 150 Orient Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Orient Heights Audience: tourists, families Website: https://madonnaqueenshrine.com/ The 40-foot Madonna Queen of the Universe Shrine along the Greenway is probably the best spot in Boston to watch planes take of and land.

FOOD Anchovies 433 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: tourists, couples, locals Website: https://anchoviesbar.com/ It’s a neighborhood dive bar. It’s a super-affordable Italian restaurant. It’s a reminder of a time when the South End was quirkier, gayer, artier.

FOOD Belle Isle Seafood 1 Main St., Winthrop, MA Neighborhood: Winthrop Audience: tourists, locals, families, couples Website: https://www.belleisleseafood.net/ In Winthrop, this casual, cash-only restaurant/fish market is one of the best places to eat seafood in proximity to the city.

FOOD Shojo 9a Tyler St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Chinatown Audience: tourists, locals, couples Website: https://www.shojoboston.com/ The Moy family has been making Chinatown delicious for more than 60 years. Its China Pearl, on Tyler Street, is a dim sum institution. On the ground floor of the building is Shojo, another family-owned business. Decorated with graffiti-inspired art and blasting hip-hop, the restaurant serves current spins on traditional fare.

FOOD The Banks Fish House 406 Stuart St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: tourists, locals, couples, families Website: https://thebanksboston.com/ This is the kind of place you might celebrate a family occasion, take an out-of-town business client, or head for an upscale brunch. It is also a real-deal celebration of regional seafood.

FOOD Dear Annie 1741 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Porter Square Audience: tourists, locals, couples Website: https://www.dearanniebar.com/ For anyone wondering where hospitality is headed, well, Dear Annie is too — so it’s here to try to learn by doing, maybe shaping one path toward an equitable industry that’s good for humans and the earth.

FOOD Boston Public Market 100 Hanover St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://bostonpublicmarket.org/ If you’re not from these parts, the Boston Public Market is a great way to get a taste of the region with 30 local vendors.

FOOD High Street Place 100 High St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: tourists, locals Website: https://www.highstreetplace.com/ At High Street Place you can find burgers, brews, sushi, and champagne. The beauty of High Street Place is you can take every meal of the day at the food hall if you’re too lazy to look around for restaurants. No judgement here. Currently High Street Place is not open on Sunday, so this is a Saturday destination.

FOOD Tambo 22 22 Adams St., Chelsea, MA Neighborhood: Chelsea Audience: tourists, locals, couples Website: https://tambo22chelsea.com/ For 20 years, visionary chef Jose Duarte shared his love of Peruvian cuisine at Taranta, an Italian-Andean hybrid in the North End. Chelsea restaurant Tambo 22 is a natural next step. Opened just as the pandemic began, it deserves recognition, showcasing a more purely Peruvian cuisine and all manner of regional ingredients

OUTDOORS Dillaway-Thomas House 183 Roxbury St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Roxbury Audience: tourists, families Website: https://www.nps.gov/places/dillaway-thomas-house.htm The state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation recently completed $3.6 million in renovations at the Dillaway-Thomas House, which is the oldest surviving house is Roxbury. The house served as the headquarters of Revolutionary War General John Thomas during the 1775 Siege of Boston. The history of the house begins with the Revolutionary War. Exhibits show the evolution of Roxbury from Malcolm X to Presidential Medal of the Arts recipient Elma Lewis.

OUTDOORS Arnold Arboretum of Harvard University 125 Arborway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: tourists, families Website: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/ It’s a botanical research institution and free public park which straddles Jamaica Plain and Roslindale. Established in 1872, it is the oldest public arboretum in North America.

OUTDOORS Forest Hill Cemetery 95 Forest Hills Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: locals, families Website: https://www.foresthillscemetery.com/ The preferred nature preserve/cemetery in nearby Jamaica Plain is the 250-acre Forest Hill Cemetery. Unlike the Common and the Public Garden, you won’t find an accordionist playing “Lady of Spain” on a crowded pedestrian bridge, but you will find a very gothic quiet space.

OUTDOORS Cambria Hotel Boston 6 W Broadway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: D Street/West Broadway Audience: couples, tourists Website: https://www.cambriaboston.com/ The roof deck bar and restaurant at the Cambria Hotel in South Boston offers a prime look at the South Boston dating scene, plus great views of Back Bay.

OUTDOORS Blue Owl Rooftop Bar 907 Main St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Central Square Audience: couples, tourists Website: https://www.blueowlcentralsq.com/ If you want to step over the boarder to Cambridge, the Blue Owl has the only rooftop terrace and bar in town.

ENTERTAINMENT Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club 427 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: tourists, locals, couples Website: https://wallyscafe.com/ Swing by Wally’s Cafe Jazz Club (opening May 14) to hear Berklee College of Music students, and longtime musicians from the local scene. Get here early. It quickly fills up.

ENTERTAINMENT Paradise Rock Club 967 Commonwealth Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Allston Audience: tourists Website: http://www.paradiserock.club/ The Paradise Rock Club draws in bands that strut on the border of mainstream and indie. Unlike the cavernous House Of Blues, which hosts the big names, the Paradise has acts such as Cat Power, Bleachers, and Callum Scott.

ENTERTAINMENT The Grand Boston 58 Seaport Blvd #300, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Seaport Audience: tourists, locals, couples Website: https://thegrandboston.com/ The Grand in the Seaport District is the kind of club where Pauly D would DJ (and he has), along with big names such as Norway’s Kream. It’s all techno, EDM, champagne, and a 70-foot LED wall.

ENTERTAINMENT Club Café 209 Columbus Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: couples, tourists, locals Website: https://www.clubcafe.com/ Boston’s long-standing gay fav is Club Café, but if you’ve done your gay bar research you already know that.

ENTERTAINMENT Blend 1310 Dorchester Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Dorchester Audience: couples, tourists, locals Website: https://www.blenddorchester.com/ The crowd is a little more diverse at Blend in Dorchester (hence the name) and the dance floor is easier to navigate than Club Cafe.

ENTERTAINMENT Cathedral Station 1222 Washington St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: couples, tourists, locals Website: http://www.cathedralstation.com/ Cathedral Station in the South End is a gay sports bar, but they have a fantastic patio area and... parking!

ENTERTAINMENT Croke Park 268 W Broadway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: D Street/West Broadway Audience: tourists, locals Website: If you want an authentic Irish dive bar and a glimpse of what South Boston was like before the tsunami of gentrification swept in, go to Croke Park (also called Whitey’s, natch). From the outside the place is scary as heck, inside it’s a mix of hammered old-school locals, sassy bartenders, and beer-soaked everything.

SHOPPING Harvard Book Store 1256 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Harvard Square Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: http://harvard.com/ Harvard Book Store is a 90-year-old shop that stocks general interest titles and frequently hosts readings with well-known authors. Head to the basement to check out the troves of used books, plus the ephemera hanging from the walls.

SHOPPING Grolier Poetry Book Shop 6 Plympton St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Harvard Square Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.grolierpoetrybookshop.org/ This rhymester’s paradise has sold volumes of verse for close to a century. Pick up a collection of poetry, check out a chapbook, or attend one of their readings.

SHOPPING Porter Square Books 25 White St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Porter Square Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.portersquarebooks.com/ A quick jump on the Red Line brings you to the flagship location of Porter Square Books, where you can buy new releases, charming tchotchkes, or a surprise “book bundle” curated by a staff member.

SHOPPING All She Wrote Books 451 Artisan Way, Somerville, MA Neighborhood: Assembly Square Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.allshewrotebooks.com/ Located in Somerville’s Assembly Row, All She Wrote Books is a one-stop-shop for titles by female, non-binary, and queer authors.

SHOPPING More Than Words 242 E Berkeley St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://mtwyouth.org/locations/boston-bookstore/ This South End nonprofit is based on a unique model: it employs young people who have been court-involved, homeless, or living in the foster-care system, teaching them how to run a business. The spacious shop sells vinyl albums, jewelry, and books of all genres — as an added bonus, there’s plenty of seating to curl up with a good book (or a stack of them).

SHOPPING Frugal Bookstore 47 Warren St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Roxbury Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://frugalbookstore.net/ Located in Roxbury, this Black-owned bookstore focuses on selling the works of writers of color. Browse antiracist literature of all stripes, from the well-known — “How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi — to the just-released, like “Love and Justice: A Journey of Empowerment, Activism, and Embracing Black Beauty” by Laetitia Ky.

SHOPPING Papercuts Bookshop 60 South St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://papercutsjp.com/ This woman-owned Jamaica Plain spot, instantly recognizable by its pink-and-green exterior, might be the cutest bookshop in all of Boston — it’s stuffed to the brim with books, vintage-looking posters, and trinkets aplenty.

SHOPPING Brookline Booksmith 279 Harvard St, Brookline, MA Neighborhood: North Brookline Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.brooklinebooksmith.com/ Brookline Booksmith, a hop, skip, and a jump away from the Coolidge Corner stop on the Green Line, could double as a boutique. In 2020, the shop took over a 4,000-square-foot neighboring storefront, offering “Giftsmith” even more space to display kitchenware, art supplies, and accessories, like funny socks. Oh, yeah, the books are great, too.

SHOPPING Trident Booksellers and Cafe 338 Newbury St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.tridentbookscafe.com/ This Newbury Street shop is open nightly until 10 p.m., making it the perfect spot for late-night browsing. Take your time checking out the two-floor book selection, grabbing a bite from the extensive cafe menu, and taking a peek at some of the zines and novelty items (”Burn the Patriarchy” candle, anyone?) Trident is also home to themed trivia nights, open mics, and writing groups (for those who want to see their name on a book’s spine someday).

SHOPPING Brattle Book Shop 9 West St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: tourists, locals, families Website: https://www.brattlebookshop.com/ Brattle Book Shop bills itself as one of the nation’s oldest antiquarian bookstores. Tucked into a downtown side street, the store often boasts racks of bargain books on display in an outside lot. Inside, treasures await: sprawling shelves, a rare book room, and staff who will decorate your home office with leather-bound beauties (no, really).

ENTERTAINMENT The Brattle 40 Brattle St, Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Harvard Square Audience: tourists, locals, families, couples Website: https://brattlefilm.org/ The Brattle, which opened in 1890, spent most of its first six decades as a playhouse. The switch to movies came in 1953. The Brattle became one of America’s first arthouses, with programming that emphasized foreign films and revivals. The Brattle has just one screen.

ENTERTAINMENT Coolidge Corner Theatre 290 Harvard St, Brookline, MA Neighborhood: North Brookline Audience: tourists, locals, families, couples Website: https://coolidge.org/ The Coolidge wasn’t converted to a theater until 1933, and what a theater. Even today, with parts of the original space sliced off to make room for the other screens, the main auditorium remains an Art Deco monument to moviegoing splendor. The gleaming metal bas-reliefs above the proscenium arch are pure ‘30s swank. To sit in one of the main theater’s 700 seats is to be transported to big screen heaven.

ENTERTAINMENT Somerville Theatre 55 David Sq, Somerville, MA Neighborhood: Davis Square Audience: tourists, locals, families, couples Website: https://www.somervilletheatre.com/ The Somerville Theatre remains a commercial operation, along with its sister theater, the Capitol, in Arlington. The Somerville has three screens. The main auditorium seats 900, a size that’s made it a popular concert venue. Last fall, it added to its concert schedule, opening a 500-person performance space, the Crystal Ballroom.

ENTERTAINMENT Symphony Hall 301 Massachusetts Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Back Bay Audience: tourists, locals, families, couples Website: https://www.bso.org/ Even more iconic, for some, than Fenway Park, Symphony Hall is the home of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Boston Pops. It is world-renowned for its superlative acoustics, and it is the symbolic heart of the city’s musical life.

FOOD Delux Cafe 100 Chandler St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: South End Audience: couples Website: https://thedelux.com/ Delux is a restaurant in the South End that’s pretty small with a comfort food menu. The food is tasty, but the best part is the restaurant’s walls, which are covered with albums and tributes to Elvis.

OUTDOORS Arnold Arboretum 125 Arborway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: couples Website: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/ The Arboretum – a 281-acre park and botanical research spot run by Harvard – is not a thing downtown destination, so perhaps a lot of visitors skip it. But it’s worth finding, and in May there are lilac tours.

ENTERTAINMENT Charles/MGH station on the Red Line Cambridge St and Charles St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Beacon Hill Audience: couples Website: https://www.mbta.com/stops/place-chmnl Yes, this is public transportation – some would say a means of travel, as opposed to a destination. But the view over the Charles River is sweet, and for pop culture fans, it’s all about

ENTERTAINMENT Koch Institute Public Galleries 500 Main St., Cambridge, MA Neighborhood: Kendall Square Audience: couples Website: https://ki.mit.edu/about/galleries It’s a collection of biomedical images – art inspired by research. You can go inside during the day (check in before you go; rules change, these days), but at night, the large round cell art is beautiful and sometimes devastating, especially when you read the labels that explain them.

FOOD Taza Chocolate Factory 561 Windsor St., Somerville, MA Neighborhood: Ward Two Audience: couples Website: https://www.tazachocolate.com/ The Taza Chocolate Factory includes samples, and the building is in a part of Somerville you might otherwise not see.

FOOD George Howell Coffee 505 Washington St., Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals Website: https://www.georgehowellcoffee.com/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

FOOD Thinking Cup 165 Tremont St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals Website: http://thinkingcup.com/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

FOOD The Chinatown Gate John F Fitzgerald Surface Rd &, Beach St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Chinatown Audience: locals, tourists Website: https://expertworldtravel.com/chinatown/boston/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

FOOD Winsor Dim Sum Café 10 Tyler St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Chinatown Audience: locals, tourists Website: https://runinos.com/places/windsor-dim-sum-cafe-boston-ma/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS Arnold Arboretum 125 Arborway, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jamaica Plain Audience: locals, tourists, couples, families Website: https://arboretum.harvard.edu/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

FOOD Jaho Coffee Roaster & Wine Bar 665 Washington St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Downtown Audience: locals Website: https://www.jaho.com/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

OUTDOORS The Boston Harbor Islands Boston Harbor, MA Neighborhood: Boston Harbor Audience: locals, tourists, families, couples Website: https://www.bostonharborislands.org/ This spot is a Globe staffer’s favorite.

FOOD The Barking Crab 88 Sleeper St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Seaport Audience: locals, tourists Website: http://barkingcrab.com/ Since 1994 the Barking Crab has been a classic Seaport restaurant for seafood lovers. Go for the lobster rolls, and ask for Jared at the bar.

FOOD Boston Harbor Hotel 70 Rowes Wharf, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Waterfront Audience: tourists Website: https://www.bostonharborhotel.com/ There's nothing like having a view of the Boston Harbor, and the Boston Harbor Hotel offers just that. If you’re thirsty by the time you get to the hotel (it’s booze o’clock somewhere!), it boasts one of the top hotel bars in the world (according to Forbes), the Rowes Wharf Bar.

ENTERTAINMENT Boston Children's Museum 308 Congress St, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Fort Point Audience: families Website: https://bostonchildrensmuseum.org/ Indulge your precious ankle biters and tiny humans in strollers with a stop at the Boston Children’s Museum along the Harbor Walk. They've got a multitute of exhibits and events that are sure to excite your little ones.

OUTDOORS East Boston Greenway East Boston, MA Neighborhood: Jeffries Point Audience: tourists, families Website: http://www.bostonplans.org/planning/planning-initiatives/east-boston-greenway Visit the East Boston Greenway for some of the city’s best views. It includes Piers Park, Bremen Street Park, Memorial Park, and Constitution Beach. The 40-foot Madonna Queen of the Universe Shrine along the Greenway is probably the best spot in Boston to watch planes take off and land.

SHOPPING SoWa Open Market 500 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: SoWa Audience: tourists, locals Website: https://www.sowaboston.com/ For half the year, the SoWa Open Market opens every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. More than 100 local artisans sell soap, jewelry, T-shirts, art, honey, and other goodies. There are also DJs and a farmers’ market.

SHOPPING SoWa Vintage Market 450 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA Neighborhood: SoWa Audience: tourists, locals Website: https://sowavintagemkt.com/ Unlike the Open Market, the SoWa Vintage Market is open year-round, with vintage tretures ranging from art to fashion to jewelry.

OUTDOORS Paddle Boston 1071 Soldiers Field Rd, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Lower Allston Audience: families, tourists, couples Website: https://paddleboston.com/ Paddle Boston has locations throughout Boston and nearby towns and suburbs that allow you to explore the Charles. The nine-mile stretch of river has no current and gives you a water view of local colleges, the Esplanade, and the Boston skyline.

ENTERTAINMENT John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum Columbia Point, Boston, MA Neighborhood: Dorchester Audience: tourists, families Website: https://www.jfklibrary.org/ The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum on Columbia Point in Dorchester gives an in-depth look at the tragically-short presidency of JFK. The current exhibition in the museum (through Jan. 8, 2023) is “First Children: Caroline and John Jr. in the Kennedy White House.” It features gifts sent to the Kennedy children by both heads of state and the public at large and memos that reveal their mother’s efforts to balance media access and privacy. There are also permanent exhibits looking at the US Space Program and Jacqueline Kennedy’s life.

OUTDOORS South Boston beaches South Boston, MA Neighborhood: South Boston Audience: tourists, families Website: On warm days, the South Boston beaches are packed with beach-goers. Be sure to walk down to Castle Island and circle Fort Independence. On breezy days you’ll see Pleasure Bay full of windsurfers. It's always a good idea to make a stop at Sullivan’s Castle Island for some fried clams.