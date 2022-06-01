The next Big Dig

For centuries, Boston was a wildly ambitious city. After the Big Dig, it grew timid. But with existential problems bearing down on the region, it’s time to go big again.

Explore the series

Reclaiming our ambition

Reclaiming our ambition

If we think of public works in broader and more creative ways, we can take on our most daunting challenges.

We have to go bold on housing. How about a new city?

We have to go bold on housing. How about a new city?

The region’s thorniest problem requires visionary thinking.

Fixing the T is not enough. We need a massive expansion.

Fixing the T is not enough. We need a massive expansion.

Take the Red Line to Lexington — and the Pink Line to Brockton.

Rising seas are coming for Boston. Let’s lift the city.

Rising seas are coming for Boston. Let’s lift the city.

We know how to protect the region from flooding and other climate-related catastrophes. Now we need to fund the work.

Only sweeping school reform will do

Only sweeping school reform will do

Boston’s public schools have struggled for decades. A massive investment in tutoring and other human infrastructure would truly be a game-changer.

More

More transformative ideas

Scholars, journalists, urban planners, and Globe readers weigh in.

Reclaiming our ambitionReclaiming our ambition

H. Hopp-Bruce / Globe Staff