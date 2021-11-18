Whatever else we say about 2021, it was a great year for books. Of the countless wonderful titles published, here's a list of 90 we loved most in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and works for children and young adults. We hope you, too, will find some to treasure, and share your own new discoveries with us.

poetry Tweet this Tweet this list Against Silence By Frank Bidart Frank Bidart’s first collection since his Pulitzer-winning “Half-light: Collected Poems 1965–2016,” not to mention his eightieth birthday, has a title fit for a political protest, or a hardcore-punk album. “Against Silence” reserves its bluntest blows for Americans coddled into complacency, not least Bidart himself: he gives one poem the title “The Moral Arc of the Universe Bends Toward Justice”—“is an illusion,” read the poem’s first three words. — Christopher Shaide

All This Time By Cedar Sigo Sigo has been sending open-hearted messages out in the wind to the rest of the world for five volumes now, influenced both by his Suquamish background and by his beloved Beat and post-Beat forebears: he’s newly full of air and light and welcome, with light strokes that will let new readers in. “Have the swallows/ returned,” one quiet poem asks, “to my porchlight?// I may have left it on/ throughout the night.” — Stephanie Burt

Ceive By B. K. Fischer A mother loses her daughter, gains a boyfriend, and escapes a flooded, chaotic, war-ravaged America in favor of a trip to the far North, with “no icebergs to worry about any more” thanks to climate catastrophe, on a container ship that becomes a near-future Noah’s Ark. That’s the plot for Fischer’s magnificently effective science-fictional novella in verse. — Stephanie Burt

Doppelgangbanger By Cortney Lamar Charleston Fast-moving, fun, full of hyperintelligent puns, Charleston’s second volume also gets quite serious. Charleston speaks to his past and future selves, to skateboards and FUBU and merit scholarships, to and in African American vernacular English, and to the “dogma that dogs me and us.” — Stephanie Burt

Even Shorn By Isabel Duarte-Gray Haunting is what this debut collection is and does: Isabel Duarte-Gray tracks family history and violent lineages across Western Kentucky’s small towns. Starting from scant archival traces — quilt patterns, bloodied landscapes, the finest vintages in local gossip — Duarte-Gray resurrects ghostly testimonies, crafted out of rural dialects and a free-verse line filed to a brilliant sharpness. — Christopher Shaide

frank: sonnets By Diane Seuss The title of Diane Seuss’s fifth collection compacts a centuries-old conundrum into a two-word face-off: How have so many poets arrived at frank, inhibition-free expression — or a convincing performance of it — by fiddling with that familiar form, the sonnet? Seuss leaves space for second thoughts, retrospective lessons: “The sonnet, like poverty, teaches you what you can do / without.” — Christopher Shaide

Gentefication By Antonio de Jesús López English and Spanish and Spanglish, straightforward story and more-than-clever imitations of AP American history tests, court transcripts, sacred scriptures, and letters to newspaper editors: all these pieces come together in a vivid debut volume that tracks López’s life from rough neighborhoods in East Palo Alto, through the mosques where López considered converting to Islam, to the activist Los Angeles communities of his present day. — Stephanie Burt

The Glass Constellation: New and Collected Poems By Arthur Sze A new cornerstone of the Asian American poetic canon, Arthur Sze’s career-spanning book collects early adaptations of classical Chinese poetry, his signature terrain-traversing sequences, and new work written in lines like microscope slides, long and translucent, each one isolating a single clarified perception: “adjusting your breath to the seasonal rhythm of grasses— // gazing into a lake on a salt flat and drinking, in reflection, the Milky Way—.” — Christopher Shaide

Heard-Hoard By Atsuro Riley No one in American poetry has a voicebox quite like Atsuro Riley’s — trained by ear on a mother’s native Japanese, the raised vowels of the South Carolina Lowcountry, and Gerard Manley Hopkins’s hyphen-happy, consonant-crowded compounds. In his second collection, Riley lends his inimitable instrument to boyhood acquaintances and communal complaints: “We come gnawed by need on hands and knees.” — Christopher Shaide

The Last Thing By Patrick Rosal Felt vigor and physical joy wrestle with urban unease in this first new-and-selected from the New Jersey-bred Filipino-American Rosal. His earlier poems told crisp tales in free verse about his boyhood, and adapted the Filipino song form called kundiman to American streets; recent work turns instead to vivid parables, multi-page unfoldings, mini-epic suggestions about how bodies, his own and others, survive and thrive. — Stephanie Burt

Late Human By Jean Day This one’s a challenge, decidedly not for everyone, but potentially life-changing for some. Day asks us to put the pieces together, re-orienting our eyes and ears to fit a world that cannot fit us. Once we do, we find a mature and sympathetic writer wondering how to approach a slow- motion apocalypse, a capitalist nightmare year, one tick closer to the end of our world. Is the redeeming song, the clear line, in older poetry even possible now? — Stephanie Burt

Little Pharma By Laura Kolbe The first book by the writer, doctor, and clinical ethicist Laura Kolbe takes a dissecting blade to reality, peeling apart medical institutions with an “anatomist’s awe of layers.” In a cast of personae ranging from Lady Macbeth to Marianne Moore, no figure becomes more familiar or fearsome than Kolbe’s alter ego Little Pharma, who wanders through purgatorial hospitals and feels worryingly at home: “She thinks somehow she belongs there / Its shadows and somnolence appeal to her.” — Christopher Shaide

Mutiny By Phillip B. Williams Williams’s dense and intellectually ambitious second effort folds in triple rhyme, Shakespeare and Wallace Stevens, slave ship manifests, action sequences, erotic couplings, the music of Nina Simone, and a self-conscious long poem in which Williams “tried to rewrite” T. S. Eliot. It’s a volume with something for everyone, justice for no one, and minor shocks everywhere. — Stephanie Burt

Parallel Movement of the Hands By John Ashbery John Ashbery’s first posthumous publication, peerlessly edited by his former assistant Emily Skillings, collects five serial works inspired by artistic obscurities and extrapoetic obsessions. All five are billed as “unfinished,” but they are less like unfinished symphonies than unfinished conversations, shared between lifelong friends — to be picked back up at any time, as if no time had passed at all. — Christopher Shaide

The Past By Wendy Xu Intangible mysteries and taut heartstrings, Chinese American ethnography and personal intellectual exploration, intertwine through the sequences in this movingly self-conscious book. Xu’s long lines and digressive phrasings keep coming back to her birth and her parents’ immigration to the United States, within weeks of the Tiananmen Square events. — Stephanie Burt

Playlist for the Apocalypse By Rita Dove In Rita Dove’s first book in twelve years, apocalypse encroaches from all sides, at all times: early modern Venice, where Jews were compelled to live in the first ghetto; the centuries-long legacy of white supremacy in Charlottesville, Virginia; Dove’s quarter-century living with multiple sclerosis. Her book’s best defense against a hemmed-in life? The ceaseless variety and optimistic sprawl of its poetic playlist, a sum greater than its parts. — Christopher Shaide

Popular Longing By Natalie Shapero Shapero’s unfailingly smart and important book should come with a manufacturer’s warning: its catchy, almost hummable lines, full of verbal switchbacks and bleakly comic punchlines, address as few poets since Plath have done the feeling that the world is all too much, that life — especially life as an adult woman, as a mother, as a figure expected to live for others — is a game not worth the candle. — Stephanie Burt

Sho By Douglas Kearney Nothing in Douglas Kearney’s polyphonic poetry means just one thing — not even the three-letter title Sho, which covers the Black vernacular sho’, “a negrocious show // of feels” performed for and against a racist society, and the sho(rn) stylings of this book, Kearney’s seventh. Stowing away the typographic toolkit of his immensely influential visual poetry, Kearney still makes an uproarious ruckus. — Christopher Shaide

Spilled and Gone By Jessica Greenbaum Greenbaum specializes in agile joy: even during the height of the lockdown, she can marvel “at the good fortune/ of my containment in this house,” as well as at street life in a dense metropolis, “warm bread,” “feral/ cherry tomatoes,” demolition sites, and romantic connections of all kinds. Her third collection also deploys a variety of free verse forms, with line lengths and sentence shapes shifting and leaping up to match her — and maybe your — moods. — Stephanie Burt

The Sunflower Cast a Spell to Save Us From the Void By Jackie Wang The exuberant title of Jackie Wang’s debut collection is an unmissable invitation and a foretaste of her poetry’s deadpan dream-logic. The author of the celebrated essay collection “Carceral Capitalism,” Wang is no less radical in these poems, which skim the iridescent surface of her subconscious for catastrophic visions and miraculous glimpses of survival. — Christopher Shaide

​​Stephanie Burt is Professor of English at Harvard. Her latest books include “After Callimachus Poems and Translations” and “For All Mutants,” a short collection of poems about the X-Men.

Gabino Iglesias is a literary critic, professor, and the author of “Zero Saints,” “Coyote Songs,” and “The Devil Takes You Home,” coming in 2022.

Laura Koenig is the head of Children's Services at the Boston Public Library's Central Children's Library.

Walton Muyumba is a former NBCC Board member and holds the Susan D. Gubar Chair of Literature at Indiana University-Bloomington.

Renata Sancken is a teen services librarian at Memorial Hall Library in Andover and a co-host of the Worst Bestsellers readers advisory podcast.

Joshunda Sanders is a proud book nerd and author.

Christopher Spaide is a junior fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows.

Kate Tuttle is a freelance writer and editor.