Summer Reading 2021

This summer sees life beginning to open back up. Many of us hope to travel this summer, to hit the road (or the beach) as we used to do. But we will always need the particular kind of transport that books provide. Here are 70 titles, a blend of old and new, to consider popping into your travel bag.

mysteries Bryant & May: Oranges and Lemons By Christopher Fowler After a high-level British politician has what seems to be an unfortunate incident with a truckload of fruit, London's Peculiar Crimes Unit is called into action, ensuing in merry, murderous mayhem infused with Fowler's indelible pun-inflected humor. — Daneet Steffens

City of Bohane By Kevin Barry Barry’s linguistically dazzling 2011 debut novel, a veritable feast for the reading senses as well as rollicking crime fiction, explores small-town politics, corruption, and tribal alliances in a noir near future that’s void of most contemporary technologies. — Daneet Steffens

Dead of Winter By Stephen Mack Jones Fending off super-baddies from running real-estate fraud in his beloved Mexicantown neighborhood of Detroit, August Snow tussles with enemies old and new in this edgy thriller that includes cannily delivered observations on climate change and systemic racism. — Daneet Steffens

Exit By Belinda Bauer Bauer mixes top-notch horror with wickedly black humor in this topsy-turvy story of a retired widower, Felix Pink, who helps terminally ill people pass peacefully, until one case of carefully planned suicide collides headlong into something quite disturbingly different. — Daneet Steffens

The Good Sister By Sally Hepworth Compelling characters and around-the-bend twists drive this page-turner in which Fern, an on-the-spectrum librarian, decides to have a baby for her sister, Rose, a decision that raises unsettling questions about the siblings’ relationship. — Daneet Steffens

The Intrusions By Stav Sherez Dynamic detective-duo Jack Carrigan and Geneva Miller — here in their third outing — come face-to-unpleasant-face with a criminal who uses the darkest arts of the Dark Web as his playground in this terrifying tale of technical stalking, surveillance, and murder. — Daneet Steffens

The Killing Hills By Chris Offutt Offutt’s spare prose throws the life — and lives — of a tightly knit Eastern Kentucky community into sharp relief, especially when US Army criminal detective Mick Hardin, temporarily home on military leave, helps to investigate a local killing. — Daneet Steffens

Razorblade Tears By S.A. Cosby When their sons are murdered in what appears to be a professional hit and the police stop pursuing the case, two very different Virginia fathers — one white, one Black, both ex-cons — form a tension-fueled partnership, bent on both justice and vengeance. — Daneet Steffens

Resistance By Val McDermid/Kathryn Briggs Adapted from a radio drama that McDermid conceived prior to COVID, this form of “Resistance” is a stark graphic novel about a fast-spreading illness, its global impact, and the tenacious journalist pursuing the story while trying to protect her family. — Daneet Steffens

Slough House By Mick Herron Herron’s excellent series featuring a motley crew of sidelined MI5 agents united under the fearless leadership of the unforgettable Jackson Lamb, has grown ever-more reflective — if not downright prescient — of contemporary political machinations, and is all the richer for it. — Daneet Steffens

Squeeze Me By Carl Hiaasen Hands down one of the best satires to emerge from the last five years of America’s political and social swampland, “Squeeze Me” features the terrific wildlife-removal expert Angie Armstrong wrangling pythons and people in Palm Beach, Fla. — Daneet Steffens

The Turnout By Megan Abbott Abbot casts her disquieting fictional magic as the obsessive dynamics of a self-contained family — sisters Dara and Marie, and Dara’s husband Charlie — running a small-town, run-down ballet school, collide with the presence of a sinister newcomer. — Daneet Steffens

young adult Almost American Girl By Robin Ha When she was 14, Ha she traveled from Korea to Huntsville, Ala., with her mother, thinking she was on a summer vacation. They never returned. This graphic memoir beautifully expresses the joys and thorny misunderstandings between mother and teen daughter, and the search for identity. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Butterfly Yellow By Thanhhà Lại This National Book Award winner’s YA debut starts in the final days of the Vietnam War when Hằng brings her infant brother to Operation Babylift but gets left behind, migrates to a refugee camp, and eventually to deepest Texas to find her brother. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

The Enigma Game By Elizabeth Wein An exciting, well-researched World War II tale full of mystery set in Scotland with double agents, a codebreaking Enigma machine, fighter pilots, Nazi double agents, and distinctly strong female characters. A doorstopper of a book for history buffs and those who love a good story. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

From a Whisper to a Rallying Cry: The Killing of Vincent Chin and the Trial That Galvanized the Asian American Movement By Paula Yoo Knowledge about Asian American history is needed now more than ever, but where to start? This nonfiction book is heavily researched but written in an engaging, even suspenseful, way, and it will make many readers question what they think they know about anti-Asian hate and racism. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

How It All Blew Up By Arvin Ahmadi Amir, the 18-year-old son of Iranian immigrants, is on the run when a high school enemy threatens to out him at graduation. In a panic, he jumps on a plane and ends up in Rome and falls into a welcoming gay community that gives him unexpected hope. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

The Importance of Being Wilde at Heart By R. Zamora Linmark When Ken Z meets Ran in a food court at the mall, Ken Z has his first kiss and eventually his first love. But when Ran unexpectedly disappears, Ken Z faces the heartbreak and confusion via the advice of his surreally appearing hero, Oscar Wilde. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Made In Korea By Sarah Suk A perfect beach read for fans of K beauty and K dramas. Valerie Kwon and her cousin’s K beauty store is the most popular student-run business at their school. Enter the new kid who comes to school with a bag full of possibly even better products. He immediately steps on a few toes — and hearts. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Miles Morales: Spider-Man By Jason Reynolds Miles Morales is an average Brooklyn teen — and also Spider-Man. When his Spidey sense seems to be on the fritz, causing a school suspension, he has to figure out, can he be a Black Latino kid and a superhero? — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Pet By Akwaeke Emezi Jam is horrified to discover a creature named Pet emerging from one of her mother’s paintings. Pet turns out to not actually be a monster but a monster hunter; Jam must not only protect her new friend but also figure out how save the world from monsters when no one believes they exist. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

Wicked Fox By Kat Cho This modern take on the gumiho, the nine-tailed fox of Korean folklore who needs to eat men to survive, is an exciting read. A rich urban fantasy paired with a love story, this 400+ page book will keep readers up at night, turning all the pages. — Marie Myung-Ok Lee

