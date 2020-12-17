2020 was a hard year, both globally and personally. But it was a great year for books. Of the countless wonderful titles published this year, here's a subjective list of 55 we loved most in fiction, nonfiction, poetry, and works for children and young adults. We hope you, too, will find some to treasure, and share your own new discoveries with us.

fiction Tweet this Tweet this list The Awkward Black Man By Walter Mosely This masterful collection of 17 short stories showcases quirky, memorable Black men at various stages of their lives; it’s a contemplative look at illness, loss, loneliness, and connections by one of our fiction masters. — Joshunda Sanders

The Cold Millions By Jess Walter In this fast-paced epic narrative of two brothers and a firebrand organizer for workers’ rights, Walter explores the limits and possibilities of loyalty to self, to one’s closest friends and relatives and what defines a life. — Joshunda Sanders

Deacon King Kong By James McBride This folksy and intricately woven tale centers on a man broken by time and redeemed by his relationship to Brooklyn, with the help of an endearing cast. — Joshunda Sanders

The Death of Vivek Oji By Akwaeke Emezi Emezi’s novel is a riveting and touching tale of a young person yearning for freedom to express their gender in a family and culture that refuse to look at them in all their multitudes. — Joshunda Sanders

Leave the World Behind By Rumaan Alam Alam’s third novel, a National Book Award finalist, is a prescient page-turner, both timely and timeless in its explorations of class, race, and the conditions that the next generation will inherit. — Joshunda Sanders

Luster By Raven Leilani Leilani’s debut novel, winner of the Kirkus Prize for fiction, is the seductive, incisive story of a twenty-something immersed in sexual dalliances that symbolize her thirst for more stable agency and power. — Joshunda Sanders

Memorial By Bryan Washington This book — an exploration of the romantic, familial, geographic, and culinary ties that often haunt us but in some ways, reveal us, too — is as deep as it is richly humorous. — Joshunda Sanders

The Office of Historical Corrections By Danielle Evans An eponymous novella and sharp collection of stories mainly centering on Black women as the rightful revisionists of a history that tries to erase them. — Joshunda Sanders

Sharks In the Time of Saviors By Kawai Strong Washburn A gorgeous family saga steeped in Hawaiian culture, this unforgettable debut novel reckons with belonging, luck, fate, and the sacrifices we make for the ones we love most. — Joshunda Sanders

The Vanishing Half By Brit Bennett This elegantly reimagined take on passing also explores how we become who we really are and the true costs of hiding our full identities. — Joshunda Sanders

Joshunda Sanders is a writer living in The Bronx.

Kate Tuttle , a writer and editor, can be reached at kate.tuttle@gmail.com.

Jason Myers is editor-in-chief of EcoTheo Review and lives outside Austin, Texas, with his family.

Hannah VanderHart is the reviews editor at EcoTheo Review and the author of “What Pecan Light” (Bull City Press, 2021).

Laura Koenig is the head of Central Library Children's Services at the Boston Public Library.

Renata Sancken is a teen services librarian at Memorial Hall Library in Andover and a co-host of the Worst Bestsellers readers advisory podcast.