South End, 1985. Masking tape writing on brownstone windows: GLORIA XXX. Excited by predicted 100 mph winds, we grab our camera and walk in blustery streets. Rain spitting, we snap pictures of friends gripping light posts, kicking out their legs as though being blown in hurricane winds. Creating fake news.

