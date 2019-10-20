Boston City Hall (1968) –
“Are you sure you were born in Boston?”
“Yes, June 12th in St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.”
She found my birth certificate under June 13 and changed it. When birth dates were drawn for the draft lottery, June 12 was safe; June 13 went to Vietnam.
