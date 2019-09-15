The Holocaust Memorial Towers, 1998. Turns out six million numbers can make you sad. I wrap my arms around Danny. “Mommy, are you OK?” he asks. “Yes, darling,” I say, telling a mother’s lie, like number 169067, when she answered “I’ll be back,” and she knew the answer was goodbye.

