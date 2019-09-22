Four-year-old twins wake at dawn. Squabbling ensues. Voices are rising and getting closer to our open bedroom door. Unsure of the conflict, we listen as names are called and insults traded. Incensed, our daughter bursts into our bedroom, hands on hips and scowling. ‘Mom! Hayden called me a Yankees’ fan!’

