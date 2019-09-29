Boston Garden, 1964. The elephants peed on the ringmaster’s leg; my sister vomited and I got her cotton candy; my new chameleon turned bright red on my red shirt; dad piggybacked me down the ramp after both my shoes fell under the bleachers. I love the Greatest Show on Earth.

You did it!

There are no more stories to read. Come back for a fresh set of 50 words later.