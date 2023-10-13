Beyond the gilded gate
A Boston Globe Spotlight Report
into the Massachusetts housing crisis
Published October 13, 2023
Single-family home price index
- US
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Washington
- California
- Hawaii
Home prices have risen nationwide, particularly since the pandemic. By one measure, the cost of a home is now six times higher than it was in 1980.
But in Massachusetts, prices have skyrocketed. The cost of a single-family home is 11 times higher than in 1980.
Massachusetts even beats out other expensive states like New York, Washington, California, and Hawaii when it comes to rising costs.
Household income vs. home prices
- Mass. median household Income
- Mass. single-family homes median sale price
- Mass. condos median sale price
+190%
+295%
Now compare that to income, which has risen more slowly. In Massachusetts, median household incomes rose from $32,240 in 1987 to $93,550 in 2022.
The result is a huge affordability gap for both single-family homes and condos.
Buying a home is increasingly out of reach, especially in Greater Boston
$104,000
$300,000
A typical household in the Boston metro area now makes about one-third the income needed to afford the typical single-family home in Greater Boston.
The median single-family home price hit a record high of $910,000 this year in Greater Boston, an area roughly inside Interstate 495. To afford that, a household would need an annual income of at least $300,000.
Black and Latino owners are cost burdened at higher rates
Low-income families and families of color in Greater Boston have felt this affordability crisis the most.
Black and Latino households are half as likely to own a home as white households, and those that do are cost burdened at disproportionate rates.
Homeowner vacancy rates by metro area
Why is this happening? A lack of supply. The Boston metro area has one of the nation's lowest vacancy rates — an indication supply is extremely tight.
Greater Boston isn't producing the housing units needed to meet demand. The region issued fewer housing permits per capita than many major metros.
Permits issued per 1,000 people by metro area
permits per 1,000:
29.9
permits per 1,000:
142.6
Since 2012, the Boston metro area authorized about 30 new residential building permits per 1,000 people.
Compare that to Austin, Texas, which issued nearly five times as many.
Bold solutions are at play to address this crisis. But is everyone on board?
Beyond the gilded gate
People in and around Boston are being challenged, in ways never before, to address the region's unprecedented housing crisis. The Globe Spotlight Team probed this question and found yet another crisis: One of consensus and will.
