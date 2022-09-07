December 2020 Baribeau settles seven malpractice claims. These settlements and others over his career will appear on the website for the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Medicine (below), which requires posting of such payouts of doctors licensed in the state. Though such information is available to all state boards through a national database, New Hampshire's medical board chooses not to display doctors' settlements on its website. Baribeau's attorney says Baribeau settled claims in 2020 and 2021 to avoid protracted litigation and has not admitted fault in any of them.