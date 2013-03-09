Jonathan Knight

Age 50 Residence Essex Profession New Kids on the Block singer; host of HGTV’s pilot “Farmhouse Fixer”; real estate developer

You have an HGTV pilot called “Farmhouse Fixer” airing soon. How do you dress when you’re renovating houses? When I go to work, it’s just whatever’s on the floor. Half the time, I’ll wear the same clothes a couple days in a row because they’re already dirty and they’re just going to get dirty again. I tried to get a little more stylish, buying some cool button-down shirts. I was like, Oh, I can be stylish — and then [ended up with] a lot of dirt and paint stains.

Is your clothing sense similar to your design sense? I’ll buy a few trendy things, but I tend to stay away from the trends. Just a classic wool sweater, a nice wool overcoat. I like clean lines. Definitely with design, I don’t like putting a trendy thing into a house that’s a permanent fixture. I won’t do trendy tile. I’ll use trendy colors, but you can always just repaint a wall.

How would you describe your closet? It’s pretty eclectic. I have a lot of stuff. I think my closet’s weird because of my job as a New Kid and all of the clothes that come along with that, my farming clothes from living on a farm in Essex, my work clothes, and then my casual weekend clothes [for] going out with my husband [Harley Rodriguez].

Your biggest fashion splurge ever? The designer’s name I think was Jeff Hamilton, and he made these really crazy ’80s leather coats. I think actually all of the New Kids bought them. That was probably my biggest splurge at $5,000 per jacket. There [were] a couple: a red velvet one with fringe and tattoo images on it — just so crazy and over-the-top ’80s — and then another one was just a plain black jacket with beige stars on it.

Finish this sentence: “I’m the band member who wears . . .” The most conservative [clothes]. I think I’m the most conservative out of the guys.

— Alison Goldman