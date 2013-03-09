Most Stylish Bostonians
From a New Kid with classic taste to a restaurateur with a flair for drama, meet 16 locals with standout style.
Share and explore on social media #stylishBostonians
Photographs by Diana Levine for The Boston Globe; Videos by Mark Gilday, Jr. for The Boston Globe; Videos produced by Diana Levine
Click on a profile to learn more
Jonathan Knight
Age & Residence
50, Essex
Profession
New Kids on the Block singer; host of HGTV’s pilot “Farmhouse Fixer”; real estate developer
Jonathan Knight
Age
50
Residence
Essex
Profession
New Kids on the Block singer; host of HGTV’s pilot “Farmhouse Fixer”; real estate developer
You have an HGTV pilot called “Farmhouse Fixer” airing soon. How do you dress when you’re renovating houses?
When I go to work, it’s just whatever’s on the floor. Half the time, I’ll wear the same clothes a couple days in a row because they’re already dirty and they’re just going to get dirty again. I tried to get a little more stylish, buying some cool button-down shirts. I was like, Oh, I can be stylish — and then [ended up with] a lot of dirt and paint stains.
Is your clothing sense similar to your design sense?
I’ll buy a few trendy things, but I tend to stay away from the trends. Just a classic wool sweater, a nice wool overcoat. I like clean lines. Definitely with design, I don’t like putting a trendy thing into a house that’s a permanent fixture. I won’t do trendy tile. I’ll use trendy colors, but you can always just repaint a wall.
How would you describe your closet?
It’s pretty eclectic. I have a lot of stuff. I think my closet’s weird because of my job as a New Kid and all of the clothes that come along with that, my farming clothes from living on a farm in Essex, my work clothes, and then my casual weekend clothes [for] going out with my husband [Harley Rodriguez].
Your biggest fashion splurge ever?
The designer’s name I think was Jeff Hamilton, and he made these really crazy ’80s leather coats. I think actually all of the New Kids bought them. That was probably my biggest splurge at $5,000 per jacket. There [were] a couple: a red velvet one with fringe and tattoo images on it — just so crazy and over-the-top ’80s — and then another one was just a plain black jacket with beige stars on it.
Finish this sentence: “I’m the band member who wears . . .”
The most conservative [clothes]. I think I’m the most conservative out of the guys.
— Alison Goldman
Rola Rabah
Age & Residence
29, Boston
Profession
Oral and maxillofacial surgery resident
Rola Rabah
Age
29
Residence
Boston
Profession
Oral and maxillofacial surgery resident
You have a popular advice blog on medicine, lifestyle, and fashion. Why the name fifteenblades?
It refers to the surgical blade most often used to make the first cut in the O.R. I think the idea is always that women in surgery have to be tougher, bigger, less feminine in order to compete with male colleagues and I refuse to buy into that stereotype. I feel I can like fashion, put on makeup, and embrace my feminine style, and still be a really, really great surgeon who cares passionately about patients and wants to give back to the community. They’re not mutually exclusive.
What most influences your fashion choices?
I’m always inspired by the place I live. Coming from Dubai to the San Francisco area, I wore brighter clothes with a very California vibe. Then I moved to Manhattan for dental school and focused on black, which is good for working in my very male-dominated surgical specialty. I stand out anyway, so I feel a well-tailored black outfit under a white lab coat demands more attention and authority than a really cute hot pink dress I would wear out to a restaurant. But if I’m not in all black, I’m in something over the top.
Are you a bargain or investment shopper?
I’m a little bit of both. Invest money in things that will retain value, like a designer leather handbag. You can never go wrong with Chanel. I love finding vintage pieces that are more affordable. I like to mix and match brands — a $12 H&M shirt with a designer bag and it’s the perfect outfit to me.
— Tina Sutton
Joe Malaika
Age & Residence
32, Malden
Profession
Fashion designer, Joe Malaika
Joe Malaika
Age
32
Residence
Malden
Profession
Fashion designer, Joe Malaika
Do you have a signature piece?
My printed jackets. I discovered them later in life and fell in love with them. Wearing them gives me the ability to stand out on social media. Prints are the perfect statement — florals, textures, and vibrant colors. And every time I wear a jacket I’ve made for myself, I’ll never wear it again. That’ll be the last time. I’ll just make a new one. It’s a very bad habit, but I’m used to it.
When did you know you wanted to be a fashion designer?
I went to Bentley University and I liked someone in my class who dressed really well. I wanted to impress the girl. I made a dress for her and she posted it online and that’s how it all started. Other schools and hotels [that host fashion events] in Boston began to ask me to make pieces for their runway shows.
And what happened with your classmate?
She was super impressed with the dress, but not really with me, unfortunately [laughs].
What’s your earliest style memory?
I learned to sew from my grandmother at an early age. She taught me that by helping to put together a shirt, I could have some change in my pocket to buy a soda. I’ve always been super into fashion. I always wanted the brightest shirt and the coolest shoes. But it was my being close with my grandma that helped a lot. She was my design school. Her shoe game was phenomenal.
— Rachel Raczka
Rodrigo Martinez
Age & Residence
47, Belmont
Profession
Chief marketing and design officer, Veritas Genetics
Rodrigo Martinez
Age
47
Residence
Belmont
Profession
Chief marketing and design officer, Veritas Genetics
How do you define your personal style?
In my past two professional lives I’ve been extremes. When I was at The Boston Consulting Group, it was suits and ties and clients. It was a world of seriousness. At IDEO, it was a creative expression of what you find interesting — a style, an era, particular materials. My style comes from the tension of those two. The serious corporate and the fresh and cool, honest style. I call my style creative, urban, modern yet quirky.
Do you have any go-to pieces in your wardrobe?
I like things that are functional and are easy to dress up — my Stan Smith sneakers or Levi’s 511 Commuter jeans. It’s easy to make them punch above their weight. My favorite is a military-style jacket my wife gave me on our trip to Paris. It’s from Lords & Fools, a store in the Marais neighborhood. It reminds me of the 1850s and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.”
Now that you’re in the startup world, do you find your wardrobe has changed?
Absolutely. The startup world allows you a certain degree of freedom. There’s a permission that nerdiness gives you. Working at a DNA sequencing company comes with its own level of fantasticness. [There’s] a level of recognition [for] creativity. I am an expression of the brand of my company. I don’t live in the tension anymore. I can wear whatever I want. For me, it’s uniqueness over brands — looking for quality and details instead of buying something just because it’s expensive.
— Rachel Raczka
Logan Wilder
Age & Residence
20, The Fenway
Profession
Student in the Studio for Interrelated Media program, Massachusetts College of Art and Design
Logan Wilder
Age
20
Residence
The Fenway
Profession
Student in the Studio for Interrelated Media program, Massachusetts College of Art and Design
It seems like you’re always trying new things. Are there any style rules that you follow?
My outfit always has to have some kind of color, even if it’s just an accessory. I never wear all black or all white. If an outfit looks boring, I throw on one extra thing to make it crazier. For me, it goes between chains, or cool, trendy sunglasses, or bags. I love shoulder bags and side bags, like totes.
Do you have any tips for thrifting?
I used to go thrift-shopping with my family because my mom and my brother would always go, so I started in fifth or sixth grade. You don’t really have to be good at it. I feel like it’s better sometimes if you know nothing about the items, and just pick up something that you think is fun. To be able to see random stuff pieced together from random people’s experiences — that’s the coolest part for me.
Is there such a thing as a lazy fashion day for you?
I don’t wear sweat pants. Ever. You never know who’s going to see you. Even if I know I’m not leaving school, I still throw on something cool like a graphic tee with Dickies pants. You get to walk by the mirror like two times a day and think, Oh yeah, I tried something cool today.
— Lilly Milman
Chi-Thien (CT) Nguyen
Age & Residence
30, Mission Hill
Profession
Senior designer, Elkus Manfredi Architects
Chi-Thien (CT) Nguyen
Age
30
Residence
Mission Hill
Profession
Senior designer, Elkus Manfredi Architects
How would you describe your style?
I would say it reflects my background. I’ve been a global citizen from the beginning. My parents are diplomats, so we have lived in a bunch of different countries. The goal before, when I was growing up, was fitting in. Now, I’m trying to make a statement.
Is your process for pulling together an outfit similar to how you design a space?
Yeah, I think so. The space can be beautiful, but if it doesn’t function well, no one’s going to use it. If you have an outfit that you can’t really move in, then that doesn’t work, either. You have to consider practicality. On top of that, in terms of the aesthetic, how does it make you different? How do you put patterns together? How do you put colors together?
How do you pick out your glasses?
I spend a good amount of time trying to find the right pair, and most of the time, I find it on my trips to Vietnam. The pair that I’m wearing right now actually is a pair of sunglasses that I asked the shop owner to switch to clear prescription lenses.
You enjoy mixing patterns. What types of patterns particularly attract you?
I used to be very selective, but now I’m very open. I go anywhere from the classic menswear stuff like houndstooth and windowpane and plaid and gingham to animal print, floral, and anything really.
Is there anything you would never wear?
I’m game for trying anything at least once. I barely say no to any food — the same thing with clothes. Why not? Just try it on.
— Alison Goldman
Tiina Smith
Age & Residence
58, Weston and Marion
Profession
Curator/retailer, Tiina Smith Exceptional & Fine Jewelry
Tiina Smith
Age
58
Residence
Weston and Marion
Profession
Curator/retailer, Tiina Smith Exceptional & Fine Jewelry
Got to ask you about the extra “i.”
My mother was Estonian and her name was Tiina with two “i’s.” It’s the custom there, and I was named for her.
Do you have a favorite jewelry period?
I love Art Deco as I’ve always been drawn to the symmetry and colors. But I appreciate the best in class of every period, which is what clients come to me for.
When you shop for clothes, are you looking for simple styles to set off your jewelry?
I want some blank canvases, like dresses with nothing ornate so I can layer on lots of bold jewelry. I also want things with a sense of humor. I have a daring pair of Stella McCartney lace pants with no underlining that I wear with a tunic. I pick my jewelry first and then dress around it.
How about footwear?
I can’t tell you how many pairs of shoes I own! I give a lot of thought to what I wear head-to-toe, especially for an event. It all has to look good — shoes, purse, jewelry. And I dress to match my parties with colors that coordinate with the flowers and plates on the table.
How do you know just the right amount of jewelry for an outfit?
It’s always better to err on not overdoing it. It’s really in the eye of the wearer and learning what works on you.
— Tina Sutton
Billy Dean Thomas
Age & Residence
28, Jamaica Plain
Profession
Entrepreneur; creative consultant
Billy Dean Thomas
Age
28
Residence
Jamaica Plain
Profession
Entrepreneur; creative consultant
You’re a hip-hop artist and composer. How does your onstage and offstage wardrobe compare?
It’s pretty similar. Onstage, I like to represent strength with my clothing, so I like a suit jacket and a signature black bowtie. When I go onstage, it’s work. I’m going to my office. That influences the CEO vibe I’m trying to manifest in my life. Offstage, I still have elements of formalwear, but it’s a little more relaxed. I am going through a casual, controlled chaos phase. In my personal life, I’m trying to break away from always feeling stiff.
Do you have signature pieces you always bring on tour with you?
I have a trifecta of pieces: gold watch, gold ring, gold chain. The ring is a class ring from my dad. I was the first person in his family to graduate from college. It’s a reminder of a family legacy and the accomplishments of what was a stressful but amazing time.
What artist’s style do you admire the most?
Since I was 10, Diddy has been my biggest idol. He’s shaped my understanding of business and style. He wears really wonderful suits and I love the tailoring of his clothes. He is classy and bold. He looks so polished but with swag.
If you could hire someone to design a tour wardrobe for you, who would it be?
My partner Villada Michelle designs a lot of my clothes and styles me. I’d love to have her [keep doing] my designs.
— Rachel Raczka
Desean Taber
Age & Residence
24, South End
Profession
Dancer, Boston Ballet; student, Northeastern University; model
Desean Taber
Age
24
Residence
South End
Profession
Dancer, Boston Ballet; student, Northeastern University; model
Do you wear dance clothing to and from the studio?
That’s more of a ballet school thing, to go in your warm-ups.
Got it. What do you wear for class or rehearsals?
I might have on a gold mesh unitard. Some say it’s scandalous. It matches my skin tone, so I look naked. Grace Jones is one of my biggest inspirational icons.
How has your style evolved?
I took my [early] fashion from the prep school world because that’s all I had been exposed to. Later I went to ballet school in Miami. Latin fashion changed how I thought; it’s so colorful and amazing, I got into skintight tapered things and all that jazz. After summers in Asian countries, I learned that loose-fitting clothing can also look sexy and elegant.
Any other cities that have influenced your style?
I got my minimalist fashion ideas from Copenhagen. They ride their bikes to work and still dress beautifully. They’ll wear four things — jeans, a jacket, a turtleneck, and white sneakers — and it looks like high fashion.
Is your family into fashion?
My grandmother was a fashionista who wore Gucci and pearls. I’m turning her old hat pins and my grandfather’s old tie pins into rings. My classic camel-hair coat is a hand-me-down from my mother.
What do you consider most important about your style?
I don’t play to the masculine or feminine thing. I wear what I like, what speaks to me. And just like when I dance, it is another way to express my emotions through art.
— Marni Elyse Katz
Ophelia Bakon
Age & Residence
71, Boston
Profession
Co-owner, Nouveau Fashion Gallery
Ophelia Bakon
Age
71
Residence
Boston
Profession
Co-owner, Nouveau Fashion Gallery
How would you describe your style?
I’m art in motion. The way I dress is like art — the colors, the fabrics, the way I put the pieces together. It’s creative. I just make it my own.
Your Copley Place boutique has been thriving for 34 years. What’s the secret to your longevity?
Most customers don’t really know what they want. Women want to be introduced to things that are different, a little edgy but not over the top. Our clothes have a very elegant feel, a European flair, and they’re very affordable.
How much of what you buy for the store ends up in your own closet each season?
In the beginning, I wanted everything! Then I realized I didn’t want everything. I was just being greedy. Now, I only buy what I love so each time I wear it I get that same [joyful] feeling.
As a child, you picked cotton with your mother in Georgia. Did you have dreams then about going into fashion?
We had very humble beginnings. We didn’t have any toys so we had to use our imagination, and part of it was dressing up. Relatives from Boston would send us old clothes that were too big and we’d play dress up, me and my three sisters. All day long we’d entertain ourselves with our imagination. Also growing up we loved watching the movies of the ’30s and ’40s. Those women, they knew how to dress! They’d wake up with ostrich feather bed jackets on. I love glamour.
— Tina Sutton
Alice Lewis
Age & Residence
29, Jamaica Plain
Profession
CEO and founder, Alice’s Table
Alice Lewis
Age
29
Residence
Jamaica Plain
Profession
CEO and founder, Alice’s Table
What came first, floral clothing or your flower arranging event business?
I’ve always been attracted to floral [prints]. As my business grew and [fashion] trends showed more florals, it was the perfect combination.
Favorite floral piece?
A black leather jacket with hydrangeas painted on it. It plays with florals in a different way. It’s Dolce & Gabbana.
You have a brand-new baby. What’s she wearing?
The baby has more clothes than I do! I’m like, don’t grow too quickly, so we can get through all your outfits. I went overly pink. My child is fully girlied out. I don’t know where this came from. When I wear florals, it’s not girlie; it’s more edgy.
Right, like the leather jacket. What else do you pair with florals?
Since I got into my business, I started to collect fun sneakers and wear them every day. It’s so much more practical in the startup world. My mom wore high heels every day. That’s never been my thing. My favorites are the red sole Stella McCartney ones.
Does your approach to fashion extend to flower arranging?
For me, style is about marrying the everyday comfort while keeping your look interesting. That one [interesting] piece is the look. It’s similar in floral arranging. Look for that one incredible flower to be the accent piece; the rest is complementary. We always say, pick your showpiece, the star of the show, and build from there. It’s the same with an outfit.
— Marni Elyse Katz
Susan Battista and Fritz Klaetke
Age & Residence
Susan, 55; Fritz, 53, South End
Profession
Principals, Visual Dialogue; owners, 1630 Shoppe
Susan Battista and Fritz Klaetke
Age
Susan, 55; Fritz, 53
Residence
South End
Profession
Principals, Visual Dialogue; owners, 1630 Shoppe
Fritz, you’re the design director; Susan, strategy and messaging. How do you dress for those roles?
FK: I think as a designer, you don’t want to come across as too pretentious; as Susan says, aging rock star is not a good look. I’m fairly casual, but [with] a little bit of style or something different. I get lots of compliments on my eyeglasses. The way we approach fashion, it’s all a part of design.
SB: We dress for the audience and the occasion. Whether I’m talking to a developer, business executive, or head of a nonprofit, I always want to be approachable and a little creative. I like to stand out a bit, usually with something vintage.
FK: As a strategist, Susan is trying to get people to talk. They often comment on something she’s wearing. That loosens up the process of starting a dialogue.
Do you have some favorite designers or local shops?
SB: My favorite store is Boomerangs: Special Edition in the South End. It’s a wonderful company [and] cause [with great] people who work there. They’re my definite favorite for vintage. My other absolute favorite is Good on Charles Street. Anytime it’s my birthday, I tell Fritz to go there! And I like the Maje brand at Bloomingdale’s.
FK: My number one place is Marshalls. It’s quick. I can go to the shirts or sweaters, my size, and pick up what I want. I also like Sault in the South End. It’s a great place for men’s clothes that are a little different without trying too hard.
Wardrobes: Colorful or mostly black?
FK: I was a cliché designer in black, but now I wear mostly jeans, white, and navy, with a little glitz of interest.
SB: I’m more colorful and playful in the way I dress. I used to have the uniform of a white shirt, jeans, and boots. But as you get older you get more comfortable and are willing to take risks.
— Tina Sutton
Kerrie M. Burke
Age & Residence
30, Savin Hill
Profession
Instagram influencer; creator, Kerrie M. Burke (The Life and Style) blog
Kerrie M. Burke
Age
30
Residence
Savin Hill
Profession
Instagram influencer; creator, Kerrie M. Burke (The Life and Style) blog
You’re from Galway but have lived in New England now for several years. Have both places influenced your style?
Boston and Galway both really prioritize comfort and practicality, which I know might not sound overly fashionable or stylish, but to me, if something doesn’t feel good, then it’s not for you.
You love a good midi skirt. Why?
They’re super, super comfy and the movement is so beautiful. This is a good tip for any other bloggers or content creators out there: You can get some great movement in those skirts for photos.
What makes an outfit ideal for an Instagram post?
There just needs to be one really strong element that pops. If I have a white skirt and a white top, I’m probably going to pair it with an emerald green pump or something like that — just something that’s kind of surprising, a little bit unexpected.
Your followers draw style inspiration from you, but what inspires your own style?
I gather inspiration everywhere. I spend hours scrolling through Instagram or Pinterest. When I travel, I’ll see colors put together in different ways. Sometimes in the actual landscape itself or beautiful buildings, especially in areas like Italy or the Caribbean. I just did a shoot in Nantucket, and I popped into a florist there, and they were making up a beautiful bouquet of these blue hydrangeas with some white and the most amazing sunflowers I’ve ever seen. I was like, OK, I need to come up with an outfit that has those colors.
— Alison Goldman
Pammy Willis
Age & Residence
42, Cambridge
Profession
Restaurateur, Pammy’s
Pammy Willis
Age
42
Residence
Cambridge
Profession
Restaurateur, Pammy’s
What defines your look?
A huge part of who I am is this massive head of white hair. I’ve been dyeing since my 20s. My husband looks really young — he’s older than I am — so I was nervous about going natural. Once I did, everything fell into place. This is what I am supposed to look like. All of a sudden, I had permission to wear what I wanted to wear.
And that is . . . ?
As a former actress, I’m obsessed with things that border on costume-y. If it shines, I want to make it mine — hair accessories, makeup, sneakers. I [also] love when things clash, like all shades of pink in one outfit, with pink lipstick and a pink glittery eye.
How do you dress for your Cambridge restaurant?
Pammy’s is like a stage for me. That sounds cheesy, but it’s my world. I’m outgoing and kind of quirky and I like to surprise people with what I’m wearing. I want people to feel comfortable there and happy, so that’s what I do with my own style.
Has your relationship with clothing changed over the years?
Every day I’m telling the story of who I am. This changes from year to year and decade to decade, but it always comes back to confidence. The more confident you are that you can wear anything, [the more] people are like, “Look at her — she has style.”
— Marni Elyse Katz
Juan Agudelo
Age & Residence
26, Walpole
Profession
New England Revolution forward, No. 17
Juan Agudelo
Age
26
Residence
Walpole
Profession
New England Revolution forward, No. 17
What is a typical game-day outfit for you?
Classy from the chest to the knees and flashy with the footwear and the hat or accessories. Then I’ll probably have a bag. The bag definitely is just for the looks.
How does dressing up for game days help you prep?
I think it’s the same as making your bed in the morning. You get your attire ready, you wear your clothes, and you’re ready for the day; you’re ready to have a clean game, to complete all your passes, to just be on point. If things aren’t going right and your outfit’s going right, it can help your day go better.
Do you have any clothing or accessories you wear for good luck?
I have these H&M boxers. I wore them two times when I scored two goals. I play well whenever I wear them. They have little Santa Clauses on them.
When you’re traveling for games, is there a piece of clothing you always pack?
My toiletry bag and black jeans with these shoes that go with everything. They’re black Balenciaga shoes. Whatever the occasion is, if [everything] is black, you’ll look fine from the bottom down.
What is your favorite accessory that you’ve ever owned?
My watch I purchased. It’s a Rolex Submariner.
— Alison Goldman