Boston Children’s Hospital isn’t just adding a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, though the Hale Family Building will be just that when it opens in the winter of 2022. But the $636 million building also serves a catalyst for a new approach to patient care. That starts with the simplest detail: a pedestrian bridge that will make it easier for parents and patients to get into the hospital from the parking garage. The new facility reorganizes cardiac care, including adding collaboration spaces so specialists can work together more easily on complicated heart conditions. Newborns who need intensive care get a floor of their own. There will also be several gardens and interior green spaces to enjoy. Here’s a look at some of the changes in the works.
A healthy development
At the center of Boston Children’s $1.2 billion expansion is the Hale Family Building.
Sept. 29, 2019
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
1
Wolbach Lobby (artifacts from Wolbach Building on display, including exterior columns)
2
Interpretive History Display of Boston Children’s Hospital
3
Chapel
4
Anne and Olivia Prouty’s Wishingstone Garden
5
Berenberg Garden
6
Boston Children’s Hospital Timeline (wall graphics)
7
Patient Entertainment Center
8
Seacrest Studios
9
Hospital connection to the Fazzalari Sky Bridge
Boston Children’s Hospital was founded in 1869 as a 20-bed facility. Now, the Hospital has 415 licensed beds.
1
2
3
1
Diagnostic and treatment rooms
2
Inpatient care rooms
3
Operating room
More than 12,000 people work for Boston Children’s Hospital, including more than 3,000 researchers and scientific staff, 1,315 physicians, and 140 surgeons.
1
2
3
4
5
1
Intensive care rooms
2
Acute care rooms
3
Family Lounge
4
Interior garden
5
Cardiac Wellness room
Boston Children’s Hospital has more than 70 programs, including 41 that are accredited.
1
2
3
1
Rooms for neonatal care
2
Centralized feeding center
3
Family lounge