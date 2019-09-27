A healthy development

At the center of Boston Children’s $1.2 billion expansion is the Hale Family Building.

Boston Children’s Hospital isn’t just adding a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, though the Hale Family Building will be just that when it opens in the winter of 2022. But the $636 million building also serves a catalyst for a new approach to patient care. That starts with the simplest detail: a pedestrian bridge that will make it easier for parents and patients to get into the hospital from the parking garage. The new facility reorganizes cardiac care, including adding collaboration spaces so specialists can work together more easily on complicated heart conditions. Newborns who need intensive care get a floor of their own. There will also be several gardens and interior green spaces to enjoy. Here’s a look at some of the changes in the works.

Level 1 After the Hale Family Building opens, Level 1 of Boston Children’s Hospital will gain a new chapel and a variety of displays related to the hospital’s rich history, including the Wolbach Portico, dedicated to the former administrative building on the site.Perhaps the most welcome sight on this level will be Anne and Olivia Prouty’s Wishingstone Garden. The first four numbered items in this image will be in the Hale building, the rest, including the entrance to the just-opened Fazzalari Skybridge, are in the existing building. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 Wolbach Lobby (artifacts from Wolbach Building on display, including exterior columns) 2 Interpretive History Display of Boston Children’s Hospital 3 Chapel 4 Anne and Olivia Prouty’s Wishingstone Garden 5 Berenberg Garden 6 Boston Children’s Hospital Timeline (wall graphics) 7 Patient Entertainment Center 8 Seacrest Studios 9 Hospital connection to the Fazzalari Sky Bridge

Boston Children’s Hospital was founded in 1869 as a 20-bed facility. Now, the Hospital has 415 licensed beds.

Level 6 The Hale Family Building dedicates five floors to cardiac care, the second floor for outpatients, and floors 6 through 9 for inpatients. The sixth floor will be for diagnosis and treatment. The center’s design encourages collaboration among specialists on rare and complex cases. 1 2 3 1 Diagnostic and treatment rooms 2 Inpatient care rooms 3 Operating room

More than 12,000 people work for Boston Children’s Hospital, including more than 3,000 researchers and scientific staff , 1,315 physicians , and 140 surgeons.

Level 8 Cardiac patients will recover from procedures on levels 7, 8, and 9. Floor 7 and half of 8 are for intensive care. Level 8 also will have physical therapy and cardiac wellness rooms, a garden, a family lounge, and some rooms for acute care patients. Level 9 is all acute care patients. All rooms are private, with accommodations for family members to sleep over. 1 2 3 4 5 1 Intensive care rooms 2 Acute care rooms 3 Family Lounge 4 Interior garden 5 Cardiac Wellness room

Boston Children’s Hospital has more than 70 programs , including 41 that are accredited.